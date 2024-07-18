The remaining ‘Love Island: USA’ season 6 women, ranked from who we would most to least likely want our son to date

Love Island: USA season 6 has seen the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to its islanders, but who are actually the best of the best and the worst of the worst this season?

While fans of the franchise have varying opinions on X — for example, some fans describe Leah Kateb as a queen, and others describe her as the scum of the Earth, for lack of a better phrase — it is hard to tell who the best and worst islanders of Love Island: USA season 6 actually are. Well, that is until you put yourself in someone else’s shoes…

There is no love quite like the love between a mother and her child, so we took a step back and asked ourselves one simple question: which of the remaining women would we want our son to date? Naturally, we found our answer.

1. Nicole Jacky

Nicole Jacky is truly an angel in human form, and we have been OBSESSED with her ever since she entered the Love Island: USA villa as a bombshell. As sweet as can be to everyone on the beloved competition series, Nicole is the definition of a woman we would want our son to date based on her high-quality character alone, not to mention her drop-dead gorgeous looks — hubba hubba!

2. JaNa Craig

JaNa Craig is another angel in human form on Love Island: USA season 6, but we had to rank her lower than Nicole only because we know she has a naughty side. We all remember her raunchy heart rate challenge performance and when she went to The Hideaway with Kenny Rodriguez, right?

3. Serena Page

Serena Page was at the top of our list all season long, but after her blow-up with Kordell Beckham, we had to drop her down a few notches. The way she takes a slow approach to love has been a breath of fresh air to see, and it is something that we would love for our son to have in a relationship. With her and Kordell seemingly on good terms now — potentially falling in love with one another as well — we consider her blow-up water under the bridge, allowing her to take the number three spot on our list due to her (usually) calm, cool, and collected nature. Plus, we cannot get enough of her natural beauty!

4. Kassy Castillo

While Kassy Castillo seems like a sweet girl, we do not know enough about her just yet to put her any higher on our list. Because of this, she secured a middle-of-the-road placement, but we definitely considered putting her lower due to her decision to couple up with Rob Rausch, as well as her decision to pursue Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio — even after his Casa Amor antics — during her prior Love Island: USA stint. After all, her taste in men might be a red flag in and of itself…

5. Kaylor Martin

Based on what we’ve seen throughout season 6, Kaylor is a super sweet girl with a lot of love to give, but she needs to stop crying over everything, big or small, if she wants to date our son. If the Pennsylvania native manages to wipe away those waterworks once and for all, perhaps she would have been ranked higher on our list, but until then, she has to take the second-to-last spot. Based on Tuesday’s game of “Mr. and Mrs.,” she sounds like a serious complainer as well…

6. Leah Kateb

After how she argued with Liv Walker at the infamous movie night and after how she spoke about Rob behind closed doors, we want Leah Kateb nowhere near our son. While she is a beautiful woman with a great sense of humor — and a serious Swiftie #IYKYK — her anger management skills need some work before we willingly let her into our family — yikes!

Nonetheless, with just a few episodes left of Love Island: USA season 6 still to come, which of these women, as well as their partners, will take home the $100k prize? To find out for yourself, tune into Peacock every day, except for hump day, for brand new episodes.

Our money is on Serena and Kordell bringing home the bacon, but we will just have to wait and see what the future holds.

