The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Has Just Wrapped Production

The Umbrella Academy has been one of Netflix’s greatest successes in recent years, delivering a comic book adaptation with significant personality. The second season of the show proved to be a hit with subscribers, and there’s been talk of an animated spin-off to extend its universe. Shooting on the third block of episodes began earlier in 2021, and has now officially wrapped ahead of a hoped-for launch in summer 2022.

Showrunner Steve Blackman has shared confirmation via Instagram that production is over, with cast members Tom Hopper, Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min, and Aidan Gallagher all giving their takes on the celebration and their excitement for future instalments. We also get a look at Colm Feore as patriarch Sir Reginald Hargreeves, whose true identity was partly revealed in season two, and Ritu Arya, who plays Lila Pitts on the program.

In terms of what to expect from The Umbrella Academy when it comes back to our screens, we’ll meet the Sparrow Academy, the team created when the Hargreeves siblings inadvertently altered the timeline while stuck in the 1960s. Blackman has also teased more details on the thirty-six babies mysteriously born on the same day that provided the basis for the super-powered characters introduced in the Umbrella and Sparrow Academies, and the cast have promised an even bigger story this time around.

Although we will likely still have a long wait for The Umbrella Academy to return on Netflix, fans can probably anticipate at least a few more seasons, as well as a potential movie and other reported ideas for showcasing individual actors. Given the high bar that the sophomore entry of the series set last year, it’s going to be a challenge for Blackman and his cast to keep finding new ways to surprise us going forward.