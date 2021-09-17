This Isekai Anime Had A Meteoric Rise To #3 This Week

It’s not abnormal for a popular anime series to release and hold steady popularity throughout its entire run — just look at Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid as an example. What’s less likely is for a show to jump up over 10 places in one week to become the third most popular anime airing during a season.

Yet, that’s exactly what happened according to stats from Anime Corner’s weekly poll. After a jaw-dropping episode ten that left fans stunned last week, Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu, known as Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- in the west, soared up to hang in the top three shows of the entire week just behind That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and The Duke of Death and His Maid.

“As part of a mysterious contract agreed upon by a goddess and his parents years ago, Makoto Misumi finds himself sent to another world to meet the goddess and become the hero. However, the deity deems Makoto to be “hideous,” refusing to even lay eyes upon him and revokes his heroic title. Disdainfully giving him the ability to understand all languages except the human language as compensation, the goddess drives Makoto off to the farthest edges of the wasteland, far from human civilization.” Synopsis from MyAnimeList

Those who want to binge-watch and catch up on Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- to see why the anime has suddenly become so popular can find it streaming on Crunchyroll now.