‘This one hurts’: An A-list epic that spent 4 weeks in the top 10 charts is mercilessly murdered by Netflix, and its star isn’t holding back her thoughts

There’s perhaps nothing more soul-crushing than your most beloved show being canceled after a criminally short run, which is unfortunately the case for Netflix’s cult-favorite, Kaos.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the streaming giant announced on October 8 that the Greek mythology comedy series has been canceled after just one season, some six weeks after it landed on screens in late-August.

Kaos gained a significant following on TikTok, as fans revealed in the unique tale of Greek myths played out in a modern day setting. It starred (hate that I’m using past tense) Jeff Goldblum as the all mighty Zeus, who’s in a petty squabble with Prometheus that later ropes in three humans played by Aurora Perrineau, Leila Farzad and Misia Butler.

There’s no word yet on exactly why the show has been canceled, but despite providing some hope that the series would pave the way for a renewed fantasy future at Netflix, it unfortunately joins a long line of fantasy titles that have been axed by the streamer in recent years.

Kaos follows the cancelation of fellow Netflix fantasy shows with a dedicated fan base like Warrior Nun, The Midnight Club, The OA, Dead Boy Detectives, and Shadow and Bone, which is a pretty cool club to be a part of were it not for the fact they won’t grace our screens again.

One person presumably frustrated by Kaos’ unceremonious axing was Perrineau, who has appeared in Passengers and Westworld as well as playing Eurydice in Kaos. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the actress reflected on her time spent working on the series and thanked everyone involved, saying it was a project that left her feeling proud of herself “for the first time in my life.”

Perrineau went on to praise the show’s screenwriter Charlie Clovell, as well as the directors and cast. “This one hurts,” the actress wrote. “Everyone was brilliant and uniquely themselves. Every performance surprised and excited me. I can’t believe I got to do this with all of you. We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged and absolutely tragic — something entirely human. ”

Later, she reflected on the audition process and how getting the role made her “feel seen,” particularly as a woman of color. “THIS is a feeling I plan to take with me,” Perrineau concluded, “Thanks for letting me be your Riddy. I had the time of my life.” Outlets have reported that Perrineau was the first to break the news of Kaos’ cancelation, which might explain why it was quickly scrubbed from her social media.

Even beyond Kaos and the fantasy genre, Netflix has put many of its original series on the chopping block this year. The years-in-the-making reboot That 90s Show, the Kyle Richards-featuring reality series Buying Beverly Hills, and the Michelle Yeoh-starring The Brothers Sun are just a few of the shows that were canceled by Netflix this year after a short run.

I empathise with those who are mourning the news of Kaos’ cancelation, particularly because, when Santa Clarita Diet was axed after a season three cliffhanger, I thought my life was over forever. I imagine that’s how the show’s star, Timothy Olyphant, felt when he lost the role of Iron Man to Robert Downey Jr. Yeah, that’s how soul-crushing a series cancelation can be.

