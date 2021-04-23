Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Reportedly Returning In Echo Series, And Maybe Hawkeye

Kevin Feige is a man who keeps his ear to the ground in regards to what the fans have to say about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even admitting that he tends to follow some of the online speculation that surrounds his franchise. The long-running superhero series is known for giving the people exactly what they want, and so he’ll be fully aware of the desire to see Vincent D’Onofrio return as Kingpin.

The archenemy of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Netflix’s Wilson Fisk has to be viewed as one of the best live-action antagonists we’ve ever seen in any Marvel Comics adaptation, and there’s still plenty more he can bring to the table. D’Onofrio has made his stance clear on a huge number of occasions that not only does he believe the part belongs to him, but he’s got lots of unfinished business with the character as well.

You have an actor willing to return to an acclaimed role with the fans fully on his side in terms of making it happen, rumors of Cox’s Matt Murdock showing up in the MCU imminently and a rapidly-expanding lineup of both theatrical end episodic content headed to the big screen and Disney Plus over the coming years, so there’s surely a place for D’Onofrio’s Kingpin to be parachuted into official canon.

That’s exactly what the latest report on the matter is indicating, too, with the Full Metal Jacket star rumored to make his long-awaited comeback in recently announced streaming series Echo, which is itself a spinoff from Hawkeye. The story claims that D’Onofrio could cameo in the latter as well to set him up as the villain in the former, with Cox already having been linked to the project. Of course, this is far from the first time we’ve heard that Kingpin is on his way back, so we’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed and see how it all plays out.