Watch: Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4 Trailer Teases The Final Season

One of the more heartbreaking cancellations that Netflix has made over the past few months is culling Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The Riverdale spinoff that offers a bold new take on the classic Sabrina the Teenage Witch character has earned itself a lot of acclaim and a loyal fanbase, but the streaming giant nevertheless decided to call it a day on the popular show. Thankfully, we’ve still got the fourth and final season to come and this morning, Netflix unveiled our first look at Part 4 with a new promo.

The trailer teases the return of Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman as she prepares to fight the forces of hell along with the rest of the Spellman clan – her cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) and aunts Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otto). So far, it seems like Part 4 will play out as a suitably high stakes final season, as Ambrose says in the trailer: “We have never faced a peril such as this — there is another war brewing.”

The official synopsis for last run further hints at the trouble that’s coming to Greendale that may just spell the End of All Things, and you can check it out below.

“Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one by one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently teased that this was coming, as he promised last week that some “extremely wicked” news was due. Though he’s still working on Riverdale for The CW, it doesn’t seem like the EP has given up on CAOS yet as he’s discussed how he still hopes to make his “Witch War” storyline, a crossover between Sabrina and Riverdale, that he had been building up to. It probably won’t happen on Netflix, but could he get the concept off the ground on The CW? Perhaps.

The final eight episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrive this New Year’s Eve – Thursday, December 31st. Are you ready to say goodbye to the residents of Greendale, though? Share your thoughts in the comments section.