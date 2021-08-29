WB Reportedly Considering Rebooting Harry Potter For HBO Max

It wasn’t a surprise when it was confirmed that HBO Max were actively inviting pitches for streaming projects set in the Harry Potter universe, when the brand continues to be one of Warner Bros.’ highest-earning and most marketable properties, even a decade after Daniel Radcliffe ended his stint as The Boy Who Lived.

As well as the expanded Wizarding World hauling in well over $9 billion at the box office, the merchandising empire perpetually brings in serious cash on annual basis. The Fantastic Beasts spinoff series might be struggling to keep its head above water just two movies in with another three still to go, but you can guarantee WB will keep milking the incredibly lucrative cash cow for as long as possible.

Unused Harry Potter Prop Reveals Terrifying Alternate Design For Voldemort 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Most fans have resigned themselves to the inevitability of a Harry Potter reboot, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us the brand was heading to streaming long before it was officially confirmed – that J.K. Rowling’s books could find themselves the subject of an HBO Max TV show that would offer a more direct and faithful translation of the source material.

As much as fans view the eight-film big screen saga as the eternally definitive take on Harry Potter, a huge number of people would be thrilled were HBO Max to mount what would be a hugely ambitious and even more expensive run of television, where each batch of episodes would adapt a single book. That’s eight seasons of content right there, and it wouldn’t be shock were WarnerMedia to put the feelers out and gauge whether or not it’s too soon to pull the trigger at any point in the near future.