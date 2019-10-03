Wentworth Miller In Talks To Return As Captain Cold For Crisis On Infinite Earths

Crossovers are a time for bringing back old fan favorities, and that’s definitely true of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The Arrowverse’s latest event is the biggest one ever, as can be seen from the presence of multiversal stars like Smallville‘s Tom Welling on the cast list. And here’s another another popular face from The CW-verse’s past who could be returning for the superhero extravaganza: Wentworth Miller AKA Captain Cold.

We Got This Covered has been told by our sources that the former Legends of Tomorrow star is in talks to show up in “Crisis.” This info comes from the same sources who previously let us know about Welling and Kat McNamara taking part before their involvement was made official, so there’s no reason to doubt it. We should stress, however, that Miller’s just in talks at the moment and it’s not 100% that he’ll drop by. Michael Rosenbaum, after all, ultimately turned down his offer, though fingers crossed the network makes it work with Miller.

If you’ll recall, the actor was originally a recurring guest star on The Flash, before getting a leading role on the first year of Legends. Snart sacrificed himself in the penultimate episode of season 1, but since then, Miller’s reappeared numerous times. Originally as a time-displaced Snart and then, from “Crisis on Earth-X” onward, as Leo Snart/Citizen Cold, the captain’s heroic counterpart from another Earth. He didn’t show up at all across the last Arrowverse season, however.

If he does sign up to return, Miller will join a crossover that’s already bursting at the seams with iconic characters and big names. We’ve got three Supermen involved in the form of Welling, Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh, playing a Kingdom Come twist on his Superman Returns incarnation. Then, there’s Birds of Prey‘s Huntress, Ashley Scott, Batman ’66‘s Burt Ward and Kevin Conroy’s Batman. Plus, WGTC has heard that Smallville‘s Justin Hartley could be back as his Green Arrow, too.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” doesn’t get here until December, but in the meantime, the Arrowverse shows start returning this Sunday. Don’t miss them.