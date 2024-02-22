What are ‘Survivor 46’ star Liz Wilcox’s ‘Survivor’ hot takes?

Describing herself as the “Fresh Princess of Email” — working as an email marketing strategist in Orlando, Florida — Liz Wilcox has the brains needed to take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize at the end of Survivor 46, but fans of the franchise have just one burning question: Does she have enough knowledge of the beloved competition series?

While she admitted in her official biography that she loves running, telling jokes, making money, and more — especially spending time with her daughter, the individual who inspired her to apply for Survivor in the first place — Liz is also an avid Survivor watcher, coming onto the show with two hot takes that are sure to knock your socks off. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

What are Liz’s Survivor hot takes?

Kicking things off, Liz Wilcox revealed to reporter Mike Bloom in an exclusive interview with Parade that although it is controversial — with some fans of the franchise arguing that it “rigs” the competition — she actually enjoys the final four firemaking competition that was implemented in season 35: Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers.

“I love the Final Four firemaking… I think it gives that person who probably is the best player that one final shot at making it to the end, because if the other players are smart, they are going to band together, and they’re going to vote your ass out, so this gives you one final shot at that immunity, at placing yourself in the final Tribal, so I really love it… I don’t care who you are, what you say. That’s great television, and it’s a great opportunity for the player who is a great player to have one final shot, and who doesn’t like that?”

The controversy surrounding the final four firemaking competition began when Ben Driebergen — who had been hanging onto his spot on Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers by winning Immunity Challenges and finding Hidden Immunity Idols — was given a lifeline at the final four. Losing the Final Immunity Challenge was seemingly the nail in the coffin — with the assumption that Chrissy Hofbeck, Ryan Ulrich, and Devon Pinto would vote him out that fateful night — however, with the final four firemaking competition being implemented for the first time in the history of the beloved competition series, he managed to secure his spot at Final Tribal Council, where he ultimately took home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize.

Because of this, several Survivor superfans believe that Ben was not deserving of the victory — arguing that the game was “rigged” — bringing Liz to her second Survivor hot take.

“I remember watching Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers, and I loved Ben. That’s another hot take. I think he’s one of the best winners to ever win. I love everything he does. That was the most exciting season for me, because he started at the top as ‘King Ben,’ and then it was like ‘Actually, you suck, and we don’t like you,’ and then for him to win it at the end. I was almost in tears.”

Although she is a massive fan of Ben — who is known for being as heroic as they come — the 35-year-old plans to play Survivor in a much more villainous way, admitting in her official biography that she hopes to channel her inner Russell Hantz or Sandra Diaz-Twine on the shores of Fiji. Will this strategy help her take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize in the end though? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself if Liz Wilcox is crowned the champion of Survivor 46, catch the highly-anticipated premiere on CBS on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards. With a cast that spectacular, sensational, and show-stopping — as well as a million other words — Survivor 46 is gearing up to be the best “New Era” season yet, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement.