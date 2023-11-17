What happened to Laura-Leigh from ‘Vanderpump Rules?’

Vanderpump Rules has been a weekly addiction for drama lovers since 2013. Showing no signs of slowing down, Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurant are still enthralling audiences with their mesmerizing and dramatic lives. Thanks to explosive moments, like the all-consuming “Scandoval”, the show only continues to grow in popularity and that is expected to continue with the upcoming release of season 11.

As a devoted reality TV fan myself, I find it impossible to resist the love-hate relationship I have with all the cast members of Vanderpump Rules, even those who have bid farewell to the show.

Time has flown by while we’ve been watching the Vanderpump saga, making it hard to believe that they’ve been a constant companion for over a decade. With 10 seasons under its belt, Vanderpump Rules continues to reach new heights of success, albeit with some notable absences.

After such a long journey, it’s easy to forget some of the most iconic faces that graced our screens, like the redemption arc of Jax Taylor or the departure of Laura-Leigh from SUR after the first season. On that note, here’s what has been going on with the young server of SUR.

Why did Laura-Leigh leave Vanderpump Rules?

If you need a refresher after 10 whole seasons, don’t worry, we’re here to jog your memory about all the intriguing details of Vanderpump Rules. Although her time on the show was limited to just one season, Laura-Leigh left a permanent mark. Her path to success ultimately led to her departure from SUR and after celebrating her involvement in a “huge movie with Jennifer Aniston” (which turned out to be We’re the Millers), Laura-Leigh bid farewell to Vanderpump Rules.

Right after leaving the restaurant, Laura-Leigh wasted no time and flew to North Carolina to begin her journey as a 22-year-old actress. While some fans were undoubtedly disappointed, Katie Maloney, who also worked at SUR, admitted during an interview with Andy Cohen that Laura-Leigh wouldn’t be returning for a second season, regardless of whether she secured a role in the film or not.

“I have reached out in [the] recent past! She left me on [read].”

Where is Laura-Leigh now?

As for her current whereabouts, Laura-Leigh is still thriving as an actress, building on her brief career prior to Vanderpump Rules. Before immersing herself in the world of reality television, the Juilliard graduate had already made appearances on several TV series, including Gossip Girl, Law & Order, and Numb3rs. Even a decade after her time at SUR, Laura-Leigh still occasionally graces our screens in TV series and films, including the 2015 movie Tooken, the 2018 film Under the Silver Lake, and Blue Bloods.

While fans have held onto hope for her return to the series, fueled by Gillian Jacobs’ kind words towards Laura-Leigh on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the chances of her making a comeback remain low. However, as they say, never say never. For now, the actress can still be found engaging with her fans on social media, keeping us updated on her life.