What is Anthony Lopez’s net worth? What does Nicole Martin’s fiancé do for work?

Nicole Martin made a splash when she joined The Real Housewives of Miami for its revival for season 4 in 2021, along with her fiancé, Anthony Lopez. The couple and parents of 4-year-old Greyson didn’t hesitate to show off their luxurious lifestyle.

While Martin is certainly in a comfortable financial position thanks to her work as a successful board-certified anesthesiologist and lecturer, her fiancé Lopez also has a lucrative career as a lawyer and CEO of an insurance attorney business.

How much is Anthony Lopez worth?

According to Distractify, Lopez has a net worth of $3 million. He is the CEO of Your Insurance Attorney in Miami, a company aimed at representing clients dealing with insurance companies for claims ranging from property damage and personal injury to worker’s compensation and nursing home claims, according to its website.

“We’ve recovered over $750,000,000 for our clients… and counting,” Lopez’s website states, adding that the company has handled more than 75,000 cases. Lopez, whose trademarked slogan on the website is “Fear The Beard,” focuses his legal work on “first-party insurance litigation” and oversees many commercial litigation cases. According to his Instagram bio, he said he’s been “Beating up insurance companies since 2005.”

Martin and Lopez have shown their luxurious lifestyle on RHOM, most recently in the season 6 premiere with their lavish Miami waterfront property. The couple sold their Coral Gables home in 2022 to Jeff Bezos‘ parents, according to TMZ, for a staggering $44 million. Their new home, seen in the season premiere, was purchased by the reality TV couple for a cool $21.5 million in November 2022, The Real Deal reported.

The 10,860-square-foot property, also in Coral Gables, features 435 feet of water frontage in a triangle-shaped corner lot along with a 75-foot dock. Lopez and Martin revealed that their goal was to renovate the property as well, and would live at their vacation home on nearby Fisher Island (which is incidentally the richest ZIP code in the U.S., according to Bloomberg) during the renovations.

While the couple is happily engaged now, Lopez’s affluent lifestyle didn’t go over well with Martin when she first met him, as she shared in RHOM season 4. “I didn’t really like him at first,” she admitted on the show about her first meeting with Lopez, who’s also a licensed pilot. “I thought he was this very typical, flashy attorney trying to attract a young girl with his wealth.” That quickly changed, though, when she said she got to know his “soft, caring” side.