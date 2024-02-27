What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Kelsey Anderson’s guilty pleasure?

The Bachelor star Kelsey Anderson is so much more than we have seen on our television screens, telling Bachelor Nation everything that there is to know about her in a goofy game of 20 questions.

For those who are unfamiliar, Kelsey — as well as the one and only Daisy Kent — is one of the clear frontrunners of season 28, embarking on two one-on-one dates with Joey Graziadei so far, one in episode 5 and one in episode 7. While the day portion of each date was filled with fun activities, the night portion of each date was when Joey — as well as fans of the Bachelor franchise — got to know Kelsey on a deeper level, opening up about her upbringing, her mother’s passing, her relationship with her father, and more.

While this sounds nothing short of spectacular, avid Bachelor viewers were left with even more questions about the Louisiana native, wanting to know everything that there is to know about her, even down to the little things.

How old is Kelsey?

What are Kelsey’s food preferences?

What is Kelsey’s biggest pet peeve?

Answering all of these queries and more, Kelsey also revealed what her guilty pleasure is during the game of 20 questions. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

What is Kelsey’s guilty pleasure?

Kelsey’s guilty pleasure is something that we all have done at least once or twice, but it looks like she has finally figured out the perfect process.

“My guilty pleasure is eating in bed… It’s a process, though. I have to lay out a sheet and towel so crumbs don’t get on my bed. I also love a sweet little treat after I eat anything.”

We don’t blame her whatsoever! Let’s just hope she is staying away from extra saucy pizza and cookies, because things could get messy…

Nonetheless, to find out for yourself if dinner dates in bed are in the cards for Kelsey and Joey — that is if she secures the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler at the end of The Bachelor, of course — catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu. Inching closer and closer to the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey, the remainder of season 28 is sure to be sensational.