What would be ‘The Bachelor’ star Kelsey Anderson’s last meal on Earth?

If there is one thing to know about The Bachelor season 28 star Kelsey Anderson — besides the fact that she has an undeniable connection with the one and only Joey Graziadei — she has a huge sweet tooth.

For those who have not been keeping up with her journey on the beloved competition series, Kelsey and Joey embarked on their first one-on-one date in episode 5 — where they cruised around Spain on a Vespa, interacted with the locals, and had a picnic on the shore — and it looks like the two lovebirds will have even more alone time together in episode 7 when the Louisiana native receives her second one-on-one date. We seriously cannot contain our excitement — she and Joey are as cute as can be!

While Kelsey took a deep dive into her life beyond our television screens during the dinner portion of her one-on-one date — even sharing the story of her mother’s passing — fans of the Bachelor franchise sill want to learn more about her, asking dozens and dozens of questions. Fortunately, Kelsey told Bachelor Nation everything that there is to know about her in an exclusive interview, going so far as to explain her food preferences. For someone who is so petite, she sure has a big appetite!

If given the choice, what would be Kelsey’s last meal on Earth? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

What would be Kelsey’s last meal on Earth?

Photo via ABC

While Maria Georgas and Lexi Young chose sushi, Jenn Tran chose Kentucky Fried Chicken, Daisy Kent chose Chipotle, and more, Kelsey had a far more interesting response, one that had us instantaneously drooling.

“My last meal on earth would be probably pizza… EXTRA SAUCY 🤪 and cookies!!!”

If Kelsey happens to find lasting love with Joey, he better get used to having pizza parties. It looks like this food is something that she is unwilling to compromise on, and we do not blame her whatsoever!

Nonetheless, will Kelsey and Joey end up together at the end of The Bachelor season 28, ultimately securing a Neil Lane sparkler, as well as the final rose? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of the hit competition show Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu.

Be sure to set your DVRs, because you will definitely want to see what the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey is…