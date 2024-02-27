What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Kelsey Anderson’s secret talent?

Besides being drop dead gorgeous, kindhearted, and hilarious, The Bachelor star Kelsey Anderson has a hidden talent — or should we say a party trick? — that is sure to knock your socks off.

For those who need a refresher regarding her journey on the beloved competition series, Kelsey is one of the clear frontrunners of season 28, serving as one of two women — alongside the one and only Daisy Kent — who have embarked on two one-on-one dates with Joey Graziadei. In episode 5, Kelsey and Joey cruised around Spain on a Vespa, interacted with the locals, and had a picnic by the seashore. In episode 7, Kelsey and Joey explored Canada, popped into nearby bars and restaurants, and endured a polar plunge. Brrrr!

While the Louisiana native let her fun side shine on both of these dates, it looks like she is so much more than meets the eye, telling Bachelor Nation everything that there is to know about her in a goofy game of 20 questions. While all of her responses had us giggling, her hidden talent was arguably the most interesting. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself what said talent is…

What is Kelsey’s hidden talent?

Photo via ABC

“My hidden talent is shotgunning faster than Lauren,” Kelsey revealed to Bachelor Nation, and we could not help but let out a laugh.

For those who are unfamiliar, this response is a nod to Lauren Hollinger — a 28-year-old registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — and her limo entrance. Arriving with two cans of beer, Lauren admitted to Joey that she never loses a shotgun race. Then challenging him to a shotgun race, Lauren unsurprisingly beat Joey by a long shot, with the latter letting out a large belch immediately afterwards. If Kelsey and Joey find lasting love with one another, it looks like he will need to hone in on his shotgunning skills!

To find out for yourself if Kelsey and Joey end up together at the end of The Bachelor — ultimately securing a Neil Lane sparkler, as well as the final rose — or to find out for yourself if Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, or Maria Georgas take the cake instead, catch brand new episodes of the hit competition show Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu. You will not want to miss the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey…