What is the most romantic thing the women of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 have ever done before?

These women really have an eye for romance!

With a whopping 32 women fighting for the heart of the hunky Joey Graziadei on season 28 of The Bachelor — including a set of sisters, a women whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more — the cast is seriously as diverse as can be, with the contestants all living in different locations, working different jobs, having different hobbies and interests, and more heading into the soon-to-be hit season.

Nonetheless, we are mere hours away from the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise exiting the limo and entering the Bachelor Mansion, ready to let their romantic side shine to win over the tennis professional. Because of this, Bachelor Nation sat down with six of Joey’s suitresses — Starr Skyler, Erika Cardenas, Marlena Haddad, Rachel Nance, Samantha “Sam” Washington, and Natalie “Nat” Crepeau — and asked them the most romantic thing that they have ever done for their significant other.

Needless to say, their responses did not disappoint.

Kicking things off, Starr Skyler, Erika Cardenas, and Marlena Haddad admitted that they gave their partner a glimpse into their creative side with a thoughtful gift — such as a card, a scrapbook, or a wine bottle — as the most romantic thing they have ever done before. How sweet is that?

Starr: “I hand drew all of our favorite memories on a giant card to give.” Erika: “I made a scrapbook with all of our pictures together and all the little trinkets we collected, like movie tickets, museum pamphlets. It was a time capsule of our relationship!” Marlena: “I got our names engraved on the exact bottle of wine we had on our first date.”

On the less tangible side, Rachel Nance and Sam Washington took their boyfriends on a trip, respectively, all while adding rather a personal touch to the getaway.

Rachel: “I planned a get away weekend and cooked a homemade meal. The meal I cooked was his mom’s recipe and she taught me how to make it. He was very surprised.” Sam: “For most summers of my childhood, I lived in Puerto Rico. I took my boyfriend at the time to visit the places I loved as a child. We went for hikes, had sunset beach dates, and enjoyed the best parts of my favorite island.”

Last but certainly not least, a staycation was much more up Nat Crepeau’s alley, something that got her and her significant other in the holiday spirit, all while sharing a few smiles.

Nat: “I once made an Easter egg hunt for my boyfriend with cutie little clues and made him hop around like a bunny while doing so”

Which one of these gestures was the most romantic? Well, that is for Joey to decide during The Bachelor season 28…

Nonetheless, to watch a whopping 32 women — including Starr, Erika, Marlena, Rachel, Sam, and Nat — fight for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC tonight (Jan. 22) to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!