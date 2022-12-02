When does ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 release? Release date, platforms, characters, and everything we know

The Mandalorian is the first in a series of live-action Disney Plus-exclusive shows set in the Star Wars universe. Starting five years after the events of 1983’s Return of the Jedi, it follows a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin (colloquially known as Mando), who is hired to capture the child Grogu — also known as Baby Yoda. Instead, though, he runs away with Grogu, looking to protect him.

The show’s first season came out in late 2019 and became a commercial and critical success, with a second season released less than a year later to similar response. It also became the starting point for spin-offs like The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming miniseries Ahsoka.

Ahead of the launch of season three, it was confirmed that season four of The Mandalorian was already in the making. But it’s been two years since season two ended, so you might be wondering when you can get to see Mando and Grogu again.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/h0NrVMIT4V — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 1, 2022

Initially teased for sometime in 2023, the third season of The Mandalorian now has a confirmed premiere date: March 1, 2023.

Fans were actually expecting a February 2023 launch window, which means that the actual date is not that far from predictions. Showrunner Jon Favreau and producer Dave Filoni recently shared the news on the first day of the Brazilian Comic-Con, in a panel dedicated to the Star Wars franchise.

If nothing changes from the format of the first two parts of the story, season 3 of The Mandalorian should have eight episodes, airing weekly on Wednesdays from March 1 to April 9, 2023.

The Mandalorian season 3 streaming platforms

Image via Lucasfilm

When Lucasfilm, the production company behind Star Wars, was acquired by The Walt Disney Company in 2012, the entire franchise became a Disney property. With the launch of Disney Plus, all the iconic brands under the company’s umbrella got a bunch of new works, mostly in the format of TV series, that are exclusive to the streaming service — like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars saga.

As a Disney Plus exclusive, The Mandalorian is not available to stream anywhere else.

Characters confirmed for The Mandalorian season 3

Image via Lucasfilm

Among characters we already know from the show, protagonist Pedro Pascal still stars as the titular character, who keeps “Baby Yoda” Grogu by his side. Giancarlo Esposito, who returns to his Emmy-nominated role of Moff Gideon, has said in the past that he might be more prominent in this third season. Other returning names include Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Emily Swallow as “The Armorer,” Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Carson Teva.

As for the new faces, Saturday Night Live veteran Tim Meadows is joining the show in an undisclosed role, and Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd is guest-starring. And it was announced at the Star Wars Celebration that fan-favorite character Babu Frik, from 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker (or at least one of his species), also appears this season.

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer