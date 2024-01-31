Where did ‘The Bachelor’ star Daisy Kent go to college and was she in a sorority?

After just two episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor, it looks like tennis professional Joey Graziadei and nonprofit owner Daisy Kent are a perfect match (no pun intended), with the latter already solidifying her spot as the frontrunner out of all 32 women vying for the heart of The Bachelor himself.

After a one-on-one date that was nothing short of spectacular, Joey — as well as fans of The Bachelor franchise — got to know Daisy on a much deeper level, with her sharing the story of her struggles with hearing loss during the dinner portion of the date, as well as detailing her decision to get a cochlear implant two years ago.

While we got to see a much more vulnerable side to Daisy Kent in episode 2 of The Bachelor season 28, viewers were still left with dozens and dozens of questions about the blonde beauty.

Although Daisy Kent was born and raised on a Christmas tree farm in Becker, Minnesota — pulling up to the Bachelor Mansion in “a little red truck hauling a christmas tree” — she moved to San Diego, California in 2017 to attend San Diego State University, where she majored in communications and digital/social media.

While at San Diego State University, Daisy served as the College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts Representative, whose responsibilities include representing more than 4,800 students and university leaders, providing professional guidance for 18 student run organizations, voting on educational and social matters pertaining to both San Diego State University and the College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts, and more. She also served as the Professional Studies and Fine Arts Vice President of Academics, whose responsibilities include creating projects that will help aid in the improvement of the College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts in an academic or administrative capacity, working with the Assistant Dean of Student Affairs and the Chief Academic Officer, and more.

With her education aside, Daisy was also a member of Alpha Phi sorority, even serving on the executive council as the Panhellenic Delegate in 2019. In this role, she was responsible for representing Alpha Phi at each and every Panhellenic meeting, casting votes on behalf of the chapter, fostering a positive relationship with the Greek community, and more.

Given that Joey was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, could Daisy end up being his sweetheart once and for all? We will just have to wait and see…

To find out for yourself if Daisy and Joey are in it for the long haul, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. With a storm brewing between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon, the remainder of season 28 is sure to be jam-packed with drama!