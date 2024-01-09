Which Harlan Coben novels have been adapted into TV series so far?

He must be raking in some serious cash from all of these shows!

Right now it seems Netflix viewers just can’t get enough of Harlan Coben, and we can’t blame them — his books have translated almost perfectly into intense mystery thrillers. So, if you’ve just finished Fool Me Once and you’re looking for more like it, you’re in luck.

He’s one of the most prolific murder mystery writers in the game at the moment, having written 34 books and not showing signs of slowing down. Netflix has made eight series with Coben’s name attached so far, although only seven are adapted from his books, with Safe (2018) being an original series written by the author. If you want to know which of those shows are the best, we’ve also made a neat list ranking them from best to worst.

Netflix isn’t the only one looking to work with the author as other streaming platforms and networks have also turned his books into series. There was also a French film based on his book Tell No One way back in 2006. Even though that’s a movie, not a series, it gets an honorable mention for being the first proper Coben adaptation.

Coming back to the exceptional TV adaptations of his work, the shows come from all over the place, a handful have been filmed and set in the U.K., while others became a silver screen reality in Poland, France, and Spain. But the setting doesn’t really count, what matters is the story, the mystery, and the suspense.

Fool Me Once (2024)

Based on: Fool Me Once (2016)

This is the most recent series to be released on Netflix. The story follows Maya, a grieving widow who finds footage that proves her dead husband might not be as dead as he’s supposed to be. From there Maya begins unraveling a wild conspiracy that also links her sister’s death to the convoluted mess of secrets connected to her husband. The plot will keep you guessing right up until the end.

Shelter (2023)

Based on: Shelter (2011)

This is one of the few TV series based on Coben’s works to be adapted by another streaming network. After seeing all the success Netflix had found with previous adaptations, seems like Amazon wanted a piece of that pie too.

In Shelter, when a strange old woman tells Mickey that his father isn’t dead, he begins uncovering the dark underbelly of his quiet suburban town. Despite being on a different platform, the limited series still feels just like the other Coben shows over at Netflix and is as captivating as the other wonders bringing Coben’s imagination to life.

Hold Tight (2022)

Based on: Hold Tight (2008)

After the death of his friend, teenager Adam goes missing, and as the story turns to his family and the aftermath, secrets are exposed and people’s lives begin to unravel. It’s one of the shorter Coben adaptations (being only six episodes in total), but that just means you can binge the whole thing in one evening because let’s be honest, once your brain is obsessed with its plot, it won’t let you sleep unless you how it all ends.

Stay Close (2021)

Based on: Stay Close (2012)

The investigation into the case of a missing person links to a similar cold case from a long time ago. As DS Michael Broome falls deeper into the mystery, it threatens to reveal not only his dark secrets, but the secrets of others as well. It’s got all the mainstays of a classic Harlan Coben series — murder, mystery, and most importantly, Richard Armitage.

Gone for Good (2021)

Based on: Gone for Good (2002)

Once again we see a protagonist unraveling a mystery after a loved one goes missing. We’re starting to notice a pattern with these Harlan Coben stories, but hey, people always say that stick to what you’re good at and there’s no doubt that the author is very good at accurately portraying the specific brand of chaos that spreads when dark secrets, hidden for decades, are finally revealed.

The Innocent (2021)

Based on: The Innocent (2005)

Almost a decade after accidentally killing a man, Mateo has started his life over, but it seems like the past isn’t done with him as a mysterious phone call threatens to resurrect the not-so-good old days. Arguably this Spanish adaptation of the 2005 novel of the same name is one of the best Coben adaptations — with a solid 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this isn’t one to miss out on.

The Woods (2020)

Based on: The Woods (2007)

Another mysterious murder and another great example of Coben’s writing combined with stellar acting. The Woods follows a Polish prosecutor, Paweł Kopiński, who is called upon to identify the body of a murder victim. Kopiński suspects that it might all be linked to another murder and the disappearance of his sister, which occurred 25 years prior. The story takes place in two time periods, 1994 and 2019, as we go forward and backward between the past and present.

The Stranger (2020)

Based on: The Stranger (2015)

By now you should know the drill — a disappearance, dark secrets, Richard Armitage is there too.

When family man Adam Price’s wife goes missing, he embarks on a quest to discover what happened to her. At the same time, a stranger shows up in the town threatening to expose the dark secrets kept by the people around Adam. Also, there’s a weird subplot involving a decapitated alpaca, but trust me, it is all neatly tied up by the end.

No Second Chance (2015)

Based on: No Second Chance (2003)

The beginning of the Coben adaptations, this mini-series created for French television isn’t as well known as the rest. The plot revolves around Alice Lambert, a doctor whose husband is killed and her daughter is kidnapped. When the police fail to help, Lambert hatches her own plan to find her daughter and get revenge.

Will there be future adaptations?

Back in 2018, Netflix signed a five-year contract to adapt 14 Harlan Coben novels. While it’s been more than five years, it looks like the streaming giant is still obligated to produce six more stories. Considering how successful they’ve been making more of these seems like a no-brainer.

And as we’ve seen, Netflix isn’t the only platform vying for the rights to adapt some Coben novels. Amazon has already had a go and there’s clearly interest from other parts of the world with French, Spanish, and Polish series all based on his book. It’s only a matter of time before somebody else aspires to take a stab at it.

Nothing has been confirmed yet regarding what the next adaptation will be, but we can daydream — there are plenty of novels to choose from!