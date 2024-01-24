Which one of Joey Graziadei’s ‘Bachelor’ hopefuls appeared in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie?’

Season 28 of The Bachelor has officially begun, and with a cast consisting of the most hopefuls in the franchise’s history, the 32 women the fighting for Joey Graziadei‘s heart could not be more different from one another.

From Miami Dolphins cheerleaders to vintage store owners, the contestants’ occupations are extremely diverse this season, but one woman who works three different jobs has instantaneously caught our eye: Kelsey Toussant. Did someone say #GirlBoss?

Described as an actress, realtor, and boutique owner on her LinkedIn profile, Toussant is a woman of many talents. Her acting career, however, has been on the rise after she recently appeared in Greta Gerwig’s 2023 smash hit, Barbie. While her role as Miss Universe: Jamaica was uncredited, the 32-year-old was in the presence of some of the biggest names in the industry while on set, from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to Simu Liu.

Now this Barbie is looking for her Ken on The Bachelor in the hopes that Joey is the one for her. But is she the one for him?

Who is Kelsey Toussant?

Currently living in Los Angeles, California, Toussant has been landing acting gigs since 2014, has operated her own boutique called TOUSSANT since 2021, and has worked as a realtor at Flower Street Group since 2023. While she’s been quite busy starring in television shows and movies like Barbie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and How I Met Your Father, she also loves to have game nights, spend time with her friends and family, and play beach volleyball when she finds the time.

As far as her quest for love goes, Kelsey has had multiple long-term relationships in the past ⏤ even getting engaged to her ex ⏤ but she is now seeking a man “who will appreciate the thoughtfulness she brings to their relationship.” Described as “the kind of woman who radiates joy and ambition everywhere she goes,” as well as someone who is both understanding and adventurous, she hopes to be the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis professional Joey.

To find out for yourself if Kelsey steals Joey’s heart, tune into ABC every Monday to catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor or stream them the next day via Hulu. According to Reality Steve (spoiler alert!), this season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular.