Who is David Dastmalchian playing in the ‘One Piece’ live-action and where have I seen him before?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the One Piece live-action.

The One Piece live-action series was truly a game-changer for live-action adaptations worldwide. It broke the curse and all expectations, and since season 1 aired, everyone has been eagerly counting the days until season 2 arrives. Now that Netflix is finally announcing the cast, the hype is back up.

The upcoming season is expected to cover the entire Saga of Alabasta. While they will allegedly only be adapting one saga, there will be plenty to explore with all five arcs in it. Baroque Works, Smoker, Robin, Chopper, and Vivi are just a few of the many characters and groups that will be introduced throughout the season. We can now cross some names off this list and David Dastmalchian is among those joining Iñaki Godoy and Emily Rudd in season 2. Here’s who he will be playing.

What have I seen David Dastmalchian in?

Dastmalchian is so incredibly accomplished that you probably know him from a fair number of titles. His film career began in none other than the Oscar-acclaimed film The Dark Knight, where he played Thomas Schiff — one of the many pieces in Joker’s chess game. But that’s not all. He was also in 2015’s Ant-Man, its 2018 and 2023 sequels, Blade Runner 2049, The Suicide Squad, Dune, and Oppenheimer. He’s done it all.

Regarding television series, you probably know Dastmalchian from Gotham, The Flash, and Reprisal, where he played the lead role of Johnson. Despite his television repertoire being slightly shorter than his filmography, it only goes to show that Netflix is truly seeking the best possible actors for this once-in-a-lifetime series.

Who will David Dastmalchian be playing in the One Piece live-action?

Dastmalchian will be playing Baroque Works’ member Mr. 3, also known as Galdino, in the One Piece live-action. If this is your first time hearing of Mr. 3, he is someone who works under Mr. 0 — or, in other words, Crocodile, a Warlord of the Sea. Crocodile created Baroque Works, a criminal syndicate, in hopes of conquering the Alabasta Kingdom and destabilizing its monarchy by blaming Cobra, the king, for the drought the country was facing.

Essentially, Mr. 3 is one of the major antagonists in the arc, and he will be one of the villains in the live-action series. He worked alongside his partner Miss Goldenweek before the Straw Hats came in to help Vivi and Cobra against these tyrants. However, and here are some spoilers ahead, season 2 will likely not be the last we see of Mr. 3. Later on in the manga series, we encounter him again in Impel Down, where he is trying to flee the maximum-security prison with the help of Mr. 2, Buggy, and Luffy.

Mr. 3 has the Wax-Wax Fruit, a Paramecia-type fruit that allows its wielder to not only create but control large amounts of wax. He’s basically a candle-human, capable of trapping and depriving his opponents of oxygen. Despite his dangerous power and status as a villain, he is a complex character — much like every other character in One Piece. We will see him as a villain but also as an ally to Luffy — though he will revert to being one of his opponents in no time.

