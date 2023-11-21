Who would Tina Provis have pursued if she arrived earlier on ‘Love Island Games?’ The islanders who caught her eye, revealed

Tina Provis of Love Island: Australia had a less-than-ideal experience on the inaugural season of Love Island Games, arriving as one of six bombshells in episode 14 – alongside Zeta Morrison, Deb Chubb, Aurelia Lamprecht, Scott van-der-Sluis, and Mitch Hibberd – and leaving the villa just a few days later. We are gutted that she was unable to find a connection!

For those who are unfamiliar, Love Island Games brings together fan-favorite islanders from international iterations of the beloved competition series — from Love Island: USA to Love Island: UK to Love Island: Australia and beyond — for a “second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.” With both love and money on the line, the stakes are definitely at an all-time high!

While the other five bombshells were able to find a partner in the villa — with Zeta and Mitch pairing up with one another, as well as Deb coupling up with Callum Hole, Aurelia coupling up with Johnny Middlebrooks, and Scott coupling up with Courtney Boerner — Tina found herself single, ultimately leading to her untimely exit.

Given that the 28-year-old entered the villa on day 12 (with just a few days left in the competition), there were several islanders that had come and gone since the beginning of the show, from Lisa Celander to Kyra Green to Megan Barton-Hanson and beyond.

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, Tina revealed which islanders she would have pursued had she entered the villa sooner, and some of her choices might just surprise you.

Screengrab via Peacock

According to the Sydney native herself, the islanders that caught her eye were Curtis Pritchard from Love Island: UK, Toby Aromolaran from Love Island: UK, and Carrington Rodriguez from Love Island: USA, however, they were all eliminated prior to her arrival.

“I’ve watched Love Island UK, and I thought Curtis would have been really cool to meet up with,” Tina gushed, before spilling the tea on a few more islanders who tickled her fancy.

She continued, “I thought Toby was also good. I thought Carrington would have been fun for me, but just the way it played out, not the cards in my favor”. Poor Tina!

Could she connect with Curtis, Toby, or Carrington outside of the villa? Only time will tell…

While we are devastated that Tina Provis did not get her time to shine on Love Island Games, fans of the Love Island franchise can watch the entirety of the beloved competition series on Peacock.