For decades, Pokémon has enjoyed a run as a juggernaut in the anime, gaming and even merchandise space, garnering millions of fans and spawning spinoff titles in the worlds of film, manga and television.

On the small screen, Pokémon has spawned eight anime series and 26 seasons, each based on a main installment of the Pokémon video game series. These shows have unsurprisingly been big hits, but their future has been called into question, at least in relation to Netflix.

The streaming giant obtained the licensing rights to broadcast Pokémon anime in 2014, and has since provided the English dub for the spinoff Pokémon: Journeys television franchise. While that title has made Netflix the first port of call for US Pokémon fans, the streamer recently announced that all of its Pokémon: Journeys series will be leaving the platform in early Sept, 2024.

It’s a move that has caught the ire of legions of fans, but what’s behind Netflix’s decision?

Why is Pokémon leaving Netflix?

In sad news for Pokémon fans, Netflix recently revealed that all four of the Pokémon: Journeys titles — including Pokémon Master Journeys, Pokémon Ultimate Journeys, and How To Be a Pokémon Master — will be leaving the streamer within the first week of September. Fortunately, the fan-favorite title, Pokémon Horizons, does not appear to be departing Netflix in the near future.

While no official reason has been given for Pokémon’s exit from Netflix, we know from similar departures that the move might boil down to licensing agreements. In the past, even the most wildly popular titles have been removed from Netflix after the licensing agreements it struck up with production companies have expired.

It’s worth noting that the ‘Leaving Soon’ notification for the Pokémon: Journeys titles seems to only appear for Netflix users in the United States, with fans in international regions like the United Kingdom and Australia seemingly able to watch those shows for the foreseeable future. What’s On Netflix reports that those international viewers should be able to watch the shows through the end of 2025, as per Netflix’s licensing deal.

Before you flock to Reddit to share your disappointment — as many fans already have — the fate of Pokémon: Journeys might not be doomed just yet. In the past, we’ve seen Netflix add the ‘Leaving Soon’ disclaimer to other Pokémon shows, only to remove it right before the expiration date after the title is renewed for another batch of episodes.

This happened in February 2024 with season 23 of Pokémon Journeys and season 24 of Pokémon: Master Journeys, so it might be the case that Netflix will pull a switcheroo again as the expiration dates near, if Journeys is renewed.

In any case, we suggest bingeing the shows anyway, because you’re never going to regret another go-around with Ash, Pikachu, and the rest of the gang.

