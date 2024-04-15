All ‘Campfire Cooking In Another World’ English dub cast

Campfire Cooking in Another World is a cozy slice of life isekai that provides a peaceful retreat from the usual clamor. Its premise is all about everyday joys that make life worth living, but it’s the characters that bring the story to life.

From the moment our hero Mukoda is summoned to this strange new land, armed only with his trusty camping stove, you can’t help but root for him. As he meets many great people along the way, we get to enjoy the simple pleasures of cooking and sharing meals with others. And who better to bring that feeling to a global audience than the talented English dub cast?

Their performances, with voice director Anthony Bowling at the helm, elevate an already charming series, making it a must-watch for anyone who loves a good story. So, here is a list of all the cast from the show.

Aaron Campbell as Mukoda

Leading the pack is our very down-to-earth chef, Mukoda, voiced by Aaron Campbell. Aaron has already voiced many of the favorite characters you know. Here’s a look at some of his other notable roles:

Makoto Shibe in Tomodachi Game: In this psychological thriller, Aaron voices Makoto Shibe, one of the main characters who finds himself entangled in a dangerous game that tests the limits of friendship.

Jingo Raichi in Bluelock: Raichi is known for his aggressive playstyle and fiery personality, traits that Campbell effectively embodies, adding to the competitive atmosphere of the series.

Rikuo Uozumi in Sing Yesterday For Me: This slice-of-life anime features Rikuo Uozumi, a college graduate struggling to find his path. Aaron Campbell adeptly portrays Rikuo’s introspective and somewhat melancholic nature.

Jonah Scott as Fel (Fenrir)

Jonah Scott is the English voice actor of Mukoda’s first familiar, Fel, a legendary wolf who becomes attached to Mukouda because of his delicious food. Scott works for FUNimation Entertainment and Crunchyroll, where he has brought a range of compelling characters to life. Here’s a list of notable characters he has voiced:

Charlotte Katakuri in One Piece: Katakuri is a powerful and respected figure within the Big Mom Pirates. Scott’s voice work effectively captures Katakuri’s formidable aura and complex honor code.

Akihiko Kaji in Given: Scott voices the deuteragonist in the famous BL anime.

Legoshi in Beastars: Legoshi is the introspective gray wolf protagonist of the series, who grapples with his place in society.

Sniper Mask in High-Rise Invasion: This anime features Jonah Scott as a masked figure who initially appears as an anti-hero.

Bryn Apprill as Sui

Bryn Apprill voices the slime Sui that Mukouda adopts as his second familiar after Fel. Her voice brings a blend of vulnerability and strength to her characters, making her a standout in the field. Here is the list of other characters she’s voiced:

Historia Reiss in Attack on Titan: Bryn voices Historia Reiss who starts as a seemingly gentle character but later reveals a much stronger personality as she confronts her royal heritage.

Hiyori Iki in Noragami: Bryn voices the deuterogonist of the show here.

Kotori Itsuka in Date A Live: In this romantic comedy series with sci-fi elements, Bryn voices Kotori Itsuka, the adoptive younger sister of the protagonist, Shido.

Yotsuba Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets: Yotsuba Nakano is one of the five Nakano quintuplets, known for her energetic and cheerful personality, which Bryn accurately captures.

Macy Anne Johnson as Ninrir

Macy voices our beloved Goddess of Wind who loves the varieties of desserts Mukoda makes. She made a name for herself in the anime industry through her versatile performances. Let’s explore some of her notable roles:

Shikimori in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie: Macy voices the title character, Shikimori, a high school girl who is often perceived as the perfect girlfriend due to her cute appearance and caring nature.

Chiyuki Fujito in Smile Down the Runway: In this anime about the fashion industry, Macy voices Chiyuki Fujito, an aspiring model determined to overcome the height restrictions of the modeling world.

Shoutain in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S: Shouta is a young and somewhat shy boy from Kobayashi’s friend circle. Johnson’s voice work perfectly captures Shouta’s personality.

Lilly in The Dawn of the Witch: Lilly’s character details are less prominent, but Johnson’s contribution to the role adds depth to the ensemble cast of the story.

Michelle Rojas as Agni

Michelle Rojas voices Agni, a Goddess of fire, who fell in love with the food from Earth after Mukoda treated her to beer and booze. Anyways, here are some of Michelle’s standout roles:

Roxy Migurdia in Mushoku Tensei: Michelle voices Roxy Migurdia, a talented mage from a demon tribe, who becomes the first teacher of the protagonist, Rudeus Greyrat.

Nana in Darling in the Franxx: Nana is one of the adult caretakers responsible for overseeing the young pilots in this mecha series.

Momoe Sawaki in Wonder Egg Priority: Momoe Sawaki is one of the central characters in the visually stunning and emotionally charged series.

Other cast members from Campfire Cooking In Another World

Campfire Cooking In Another World has other supporting characters also obsessed with Mukoda’s culinary skills. Without their appetite, Mukoda might not have been so driven to showcase the many delicious dishes that have become a hallmark of the series. Here are the other key voice actors who contribute to this gastronomic adventure:

Jād Saxton as Rusalka

Morgan Lauré as Kisharle

Alejandro Saab as Vincent

Austin Hively as Bodyguard Crew (Episode 7)

Branden Loera as Johan

Chris Guerrero as Ramon

Chris Rager as Edgar

Chris Sykes as Bodyguard Crew (Episode 7)

Christopher Sabat as Willem

Colleen Clinkenbeard as Marie

Dani Chambers as Rio Yoshida

Derick Snow as Griffon

Eduardo Vildasol as Kaito Saito

Gabe Kunda as Male Butcher (Episode 3)

Giovannie Cruz as Michaela

Irwin Daye as Bodyguard Crew (Episode 7)

Kelsey Cruz as Annette, Kanon

Ono Kent Williams as Edmond

Kiba Walker as Bodyguard Crew (Episode 7)

Kristen McGuire as Rita

Michael Stimac as Lambert

Sara Ragsdale as Vianca

SuzAnne DeCarma as Franka

Tyson Rinehart as Werner

William Ofoegbu as Lars

All 12 English dubbed episodes of Campfire Cooking In Another World are already available on Crunchyroll, so switch to your binge mode!

