Can you watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 on Netflix?

When we thought that Jujutsu Kaisen couldn’t get better, in came MAPPA, pulling out all the stops to deliver one of the best seasons of anime in 2023. Needless to say, everyone should be watching it.

The series’ season 2 has far surpassed its predecessor in both animation and storytelling, leading many to give Jujutsu Kaisen a much-deserved second chance. (And yes, I’m speaking from personal experience.) Granted, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 had already given us a taste of this anime’s true potential, but season 2 really drove the point home with its adaptation of the Hidden Inventory and Shibuya Incident arcs.

With such high praise being thrown around in the anime community, it’s only natural for those who have yet to jump on this train to want to do so. The first step to accomplishing that, however, is to find a way to watch the season. Netflix subscribers in particular are desperately hoping that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is available to stream on the platform, but with so much contradictory information online, it can be hard to know for sure.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Netflix?

Image via MAPPA

Simply put, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is available to stream on Netflix, but only in select regions. Fans located in Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand can find the season in Netflix’s library; however, folks from other parts of the world will have to watch it some other way.

This shouldn’t be cause for worry, though, as seasons 1 and 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen are available to stream on other highly popular platforms outside of Asia. They may not be everyone’s go-to choices, but trust me when I say that this anime is worth it. If you don’t want to miss out on the fun, then you’d better get to streaming!