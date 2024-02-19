‘Dorohedoro’ season 2 release window, plot, and more

If I told you that an anime about an amnesiac reptilian-headed character and a restaurant chef would become one of the most highly anticipated shows ever, you’d likely tell me I’d be lying. However, that’s exactly the kind of wonder that Dorohedoro achieved. Let’s face it: when something is animated by MAPPA (and later distributed by Netflix), success is almost guaranteed — especially when it’s as unique as Dorohedoro.

At the same time, the first season’s plot was already sufficiently bizarre and captivating enough to completely win us over. There was magic, sorcery, amphibian humans, and, of course, the entire mystery surrounding Caiman’s true identity and his immunity to magic. It’s an odd show, there’s no denying it, but after four years, we definitely deserve the new season.

When is Dorohedoro season 2 coming out?

While the official Dorohedoro website and Twitter have finally announced that season 2 is underway, they have yet to confirm a release date — or even a release window for that matter. However, we can certainly speculate about when the new season featuring the Hungry Bug restaurant will come to our screens.

Dorohedoro season 1 aired from January to March 2020. The news of the sequel was only recently announced, indicating that the likelihood of it reaching our screens by the spring season is… well, highly unlikely. However, considering MAPPA’s past release schedules, it typically takes about six months to a year before new seasons are released. Hopefully, we can expect season 2 of Dorohedoro to premiere before 2024 — perhaps even during the winter lineup. Fingers crossed.

What can we expect from Dorohedoro season 2?

via MAPPA/Netflix

Season 1 of Dorohedoro covered a total of seven volumes and 36 chapters, and while the story isn’t necessarily separated between arcs, we can already anticipate what’s coming. In the upcoming season, the series will likely focus on the Central Department Store arc, and from Chapter 37 onwards, the anime will have plenty to adapt.

Caiman will once again lead the story as he continues his pursuit of his memories and identity, but he won’t be the only one getting the spotlight. Nikaido is finally relinquishing her time-traveling powers, and we’ll be exploring her devil side at long last. In the second season, we will also finally see and hear Haru (cue in my shrieks), you’ll meet the best boy Kawajari, and of course, Dokuga.

What do we know about Dorohedoro season 2?

via MAPPA/Netflix

Truthfully, we know very little about the second season of Dorohedoro. Aside from what we already know needs to be adapted — considering they’re aiming to faithfully depict events from the manga — only poster art has been released alongside the announcement. The season is still in production, and MAPPA has gone through quite a tumultuous 2023, so it will likely be some time before more news emerges.

However, we can now rest assured knowing that a second season is confirmed at long last. The first season earned Dorohedoro a nomination for the 2021 5th Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and it deservedly received plenty of praise from several critics. They tirelessly lauded the show for its perfect balance of absurdity and comedy, all while maintaining the element of dark fantasy. Yes, it certainly deserves a second season.