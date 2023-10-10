Will ‘Dorohedoro’ season 2 ever come out on Netflix?

Dorohedoro, the story of the reptile-human hybrid Caiman, derived from manga artist Q Hayashida in 2000. 20 years later, it was adapted into a widely popular anime series by MAPPA, the studio behind Yuri!!! on Ice, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and more. Its first season consisted of 12 episodes released from January to March 2020, but it was never renewed for a second season.

Three years on, fans are losing hope.

Caiman, a reptilian man, lost both his memories and his human attributes to the magic of a powerful sorcerer. He dedicated his time to hunting down the man responsible for his transformation, assisted by his friend Nikaido. Whenever Caiman attacks a sorcerer and places their head in his mouth, the full-sized man living inside his gullet will emerge and declare them guilty or not guilty.

Two months after the first season ended, Dorohedoro was released on Netflix.

Image via MAPPA

At the time of writing, Dorohedoro still hasn’t been renewed for a second season, but fans are starting to get impatient. Especially with Netflix owning the international streaming rights for several anime, it’s understandable that fans would be concerned for the anime’s future. It isn’t unheard of for Netflix to butcher several loveable animations.

As of right now, there’s no telling whether or not we’ll ever get a Dorohedoro season 2. Attack on Titan—another huge MAPPA win— will be releasing the final season’s Part 4 in November of this year, so there’s an understanding that the studio has far too many projects to work on at the present moment, thus putting Dorohedoro on the back burner.

While there hasn’t been an official announcement of Chainsaw Man receiving another season, we should rightly expect it, especially with the manga ongoing and the series gaining significant traction over the last few years. If anything, MAPPA will prioritize those series before tackling Dorohedoro, so another season it might be a long wait yet—if it even happens at all.