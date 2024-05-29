Katsuki Bakugo looking serious with his mask off in the My Hero Academia anime.
Image via Studio Bones
Category:
Anime

How many episodes will ‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 have?

Sadly, it's not the kind of season fans were expecting.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: May 29, 2024 08:13 am

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has been going strong since it came out, gathering a legion of fans from all over the world. Brimming with passion, depth, and compelling characters, this is one of the most popular Shonen series of today, with seven seasons and counting.

Recommended Videos

After season 6’s bloody Paranormal Liberation War, it was time for the anime to solve some long-standing mysteries and set up the heroes and villains for a final confrontation. That’s exactly what season 7 is all about, with several much-anticipated battles taking central stage over the course of its run. How long will it run for, though? This is the question on everyone’s minds, and as it turns out, this season will be nothing like the others.

How many episodes will there be in My Hero Academia season 7?

Season 7 of My Hero Academia is confirmed to have 21 episodes and will run for two consecutive cours. This means the season will be shorter than most of its predecessors, which all had 25 episodes each, with the exception of season 1. The anime’s first installment ran for only 13 episodes in 2016, but fans have gotten used to lengthier seasons since then. So, why is season 7 different?

Why is My Hero Academia season 7 shorter?

Cathleen Bate, aka Star and Stripe, in season 7, episode 1 of My Hero Academia.
Image via Studio Bones

If fans recall, the anime aired 4 recap episodes from April 6 to April 27, titled My Hero Academia: Memories. Despite including a few original scenes and serving to bridge the gap between seasons 6 and 7, these episodes mostly consist of flashbacks, therefore, they are not included in the official episode count. This is part of the reason why season 7 has 21 episodes instead of the usual 25, but there is more to it.

While studio Bones has not explained why this season is shorter, it’s very likely that the people working on it simply wanted it to end at a certain part of the story. The manga is approaching the end, and with season 7 covering a big portion of the Final War Arc, it’s important to end it in a way that leaves viewers both satisfied and anxious to see what comes after. It’s clear the animation studio could’ve gone for four more episodes if it wanted to — it’d simply be a matter of releasing them in place of Memories — so the decision to keep the season shorter must’ve come down to pacing and the need to leave enough material to adapt in another installment.

Of course, not all fans will be happy about this, but it’s probably for the best in the long run. Let’s just enjoy season 7 as is; while shorter, it has plenty of exciting moments to keep us hooked to the screen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Sakamoto Days’ anime release window, cast, plot, and more
Sakamoto Days
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Sakamoto Days’ anime release window, cast, plot, and more
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 29, 2024
Read Article When do ‘Demon Slayer’ episodes come out?
Category: Anime
Anime
When do ‘Demon Slayer’ episodes come out?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 episode 5 release date, confirmed
Ochaco Uraraka and Izuku Midoriya in season 7, episode 5 of My Hero Academia.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 episode 5 release date, confirmed
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 28, 2024
Read Article From Demon Gods to magic newbies, the ‘Mushoku Tensei’ power ranking, explained
Mushoku Tensei split image featuring Rudy and Orsted on the right half
Category: Anime
Anime
From Demon Gods to magic newbies, the ‘Mushoku Tensei’ power ranking, explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘One Piece’ episode 1106 release date confirmed
Robin with her hair tied looking serious in One Piece, Wano
Category: Anime
Anime
‘One Piece’ episode 1106 release date confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Sakamoto Days’ anime release window, cast, plot, and more
Sakamoto Days
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Sakamoto Days’ anime release window, cast, plot, and more
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 29, 2024
Read Article When do ‘Demon Slayer’ episodes come out?
Category: Anime
Anime
When do ‘Demon Slayer’ episodes come out?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 episode 5 release date, confirmed
Ochaco Uraraka and Izuku Midoriya in season 7, episode 5 of My Hero Academia.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 episode 5 release date, confirmed
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 28, 2024
Read Article From Demon Gods to magic newbies, the ‘Mushoku Tensei’ power ranking, explained
Mushoku Tensei split image featuring Rudy and Orsted on the right half
Category: Anime
Anime
From Demon Gods to magic newbies, the ‘Mushoku Tensei’ power ranking, explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘One Piece’ episode 1106 release date confirmed
Robin with her hair tied looking serious in One Piece, Wano
Category: Anime
Anime
‘One Piece’ episode 1106 release date confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 28, 2024
Author
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.