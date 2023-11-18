How old is Wakasa in ‘Tokyo Revengers?’ His backstory, explained

Every character seems to have main character energy in this series.

Wakasa Imaushi founded the formidable Black Dragon gang alongside Keizo Arashi, Takeomi Akashi, and Mikey’s elder brother Shinichiro Sano. He takes a significant role in the Three Deities and Kanto Manji arc of the Tokyo Revengers manga, but is yet to make his anime debut.

Wakasa is introduced in the seventh chapter of the 24th volume or the 213th overall chapter titled “Living Legends” of Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers manga series. In the present, he is the Commando Unit Captain of the Kanto Manji Gang, formed by Manjiro Sano after disbanding Toman during Tokyo Civil War Era.

Despite his modest stature and various feminine features like distinctive lilac eyes framed by prominent eyelashes, Wakasa unequivocally secures a spot among the series’ most formidable characters. His strength is both inherent and effortlessly wielded, showcased through a dynamic and evasive fighting style.

As former executive within the formidable Brahman organization, Wakasa wields significant influence and exercises authoritative control over the gang. Here’s his intriguing history and age.

Wakasa’s backstory in ‘Tokyo Revengers’

Wakasa, the former leader of the formidable Kodo Rengo gang, held sway over eastern Kanto, engaging in frequent clashes with the rival Ragnarok gang, which, under the leadership of Keizo Arashi, controlled the western territories. The discord between the two gangs was effectively quelled when Shinichiro intervened, dissolving their enmity and orchestrating the amalgamation of their forces into a new entity—ultimately giving rise to the formidable Black Dragon gang.

Wakasa’s exceptional abilities earned him the prestigious role of the inaugural captain of the Special Attack Unit. The Black Dragon, a perennially dominant delinquent gang in the Kanto region, retained its formidable status across generations. However, following the 10th Generation’s defeat in a pivotal Christmas conflict against the Tokyo Manji Gang, the Black Dragon seamlessly transitioned into a Toman affiliate.

In chapter 230 of the manga, we learn about how things unfolded when Takeomi Akashi reminisces about Black Dragon’s glorious past. Despite Shinichiro’s decision to disband Black Dragon, Akashi chose to persist in the world of gangs, leveraging the influence and power he accrued during his time with the notorious group. However, after five years of opulent living, Akashi’s once-unassailable influence waned, leaving him burdened with debts accrued from his extravagant lifestyle.

Conversely, following the disbandment of the First Generation Black Dragon, Wakasa redirected his focus towards overseeing and upkeeping a gym alongside Benkei. Fast forward five years to 2006, when Akashi’s younger sister, Senju, declared her determination to challenge Mikey and established her own gang, the Brahman.

In a pivotal decision, Benkei and Wakasa pledged their allegiance to Senju’s cause, with Wakasa ascending to the role of a Top Executive in Brahman. This strategic move solidified his standing as a commanding and influential figure within the intricate realm of Tokyo’s underworld.

How old is Wakasa in ‘Tokyo Revengers’?

As a former executive of Brahman, Wakasa influences one of the three current strongest gangs and has immense authority over it. As one of the inaugural captains of Black Dragon, he is shrouded in the aura of a legendary figure, renowned for both his formidable fighting prowess and a stellar reputation. Collaborating seamlessly with Benkei, they effortlessly vanquished approximately 100 members of the formidable Rokuhara Tandai’s cohort.

Wakasa’s birthdate is Nov, 28, 1980, positioning him as a seasoned veteran in comparison to the series’ main characters. Presently, in the timeline of 2017, he stands at 36 years old. The series unveils his earliest depiction at the age of 27 in 2008 through various flashbacks in chapters 269-271.