Is ‘Oshi No Ko’ on Crunchyroll?

There is something about Oshi No Ko that just makes us wish for more. Perhaps it’s the Love is War-esque type of comedy or the wacky murder-mystery story. Whatever it is, they nailed the seinen formula, and with season 2 approaching, we want nothing more than to watch it as soon as it drops.

Recommended Videos

All in all, most Oshi No Ko fans are quite happy with the adaptation of Aka Akasaka’s manga. The first season was generally praised for its incredible animation and, interestingly enough, for portraying a story-driven anime instead of a character-driven one. Its strong characters were the perfect addition to an even stronger storyline. The elements of music and slice of life, alongside a murder mystery, might sound odd, but it works. If this has caught your eye and you’re hoping to watch Oshi No Ko before season 2 hits, this is where you should start.

Where to watch Oshi No Ko?

via Doga Kobo

I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Oshi no Ko is not available on Crunchyroll. Currently, the anime is licensed by Sentai Filmworks, which distributes Oshi no Ko through its streaming service, HiDive. Despite being a smaller service, HiDive still includes a wide variety of anime in its library, such as Ragna Crimson, Helck, and Made in Abyss. So overall, it’s not a terrible service for anime fans.

Unfortunately, though, it does not appear that HiDive will easily allow Crunchyroll to license or include Oshi no Ko in its repertoire, as the streaming service is quite selective and possessive of its anime. Nonetheless, if you want to watch seasons 1 and 2 of Oshi no Ko, your best bet is to subscribe to HiDive while the series airs. Thankfully, the streaming service does not charge exorbitant prices, and its cheaper plan currently costs $4.99 a month.

If you want to watch or rewatch season 1, you have to be quick. On July 3, Oshi no Ko will finally air in Japan, arriving on HiDive soon after. Time to have a binge-watching sesh!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy