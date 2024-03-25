Is there going to be ‘The Unwanted Undead Adventurer’ season 2?

One of the star performers among the Winter 2024 anime releases was The Unwanted Undead Adventurer. With its inaugural season now concluded, fans eagerly await another season to see what lies on the horizon for Rentt Faina.

Recommended Videos

The anime releases of Jan. 2024 interested and excited anime fans of all genres for including a ton of much-anticipated anime. From the daring exploration of fresh source material, exemplified by the vibrant adaptation of Solo Leveling, to introducing new arcs within beloved sagas like Blue Exorcist and One Piece, January unfolded as a captivating spectacle.

One of the titles that stood out between the numerous releases, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer captivated fans globally with its dark fantasy and adventure themes. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll on Jan. 8, 2024, and finished airing its 12th episode on March 25, 2024. Being a single-cour anime, the first season of the anime has come to an end.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer season 1 recap

Adapted from the original light novel written by Yū Okano and illustrated by Jaian, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer first got a manga adaptation in Nov. 2017. The story focuses on Rentt Faina, a 25-year-old Bronze-class adventurer on a quest to achieve Existential Evolution. Faina’s lethal quest in a supposedly unexplored path in the Labyrinth of the Moon’s Reflection is the subject of the anime’s narrative.

The last episode 12 finally revealed Faina’s motivations to become a Mythril-class adventurer. Fans got insights into his childhood, and the traumas that motivated him to become who he aspired to be. Listening to his story, Lorraine allows him to drink the blood, and Faina awakens to become sort of a vampire.

However, our hero has not reached Mythril class by the end of episode 12. This leaves the audience wondering whether a second season is on the way to continue and complete his story.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer season 2 has already been greenlit by the studio, according to the announcements made by its official X account and website. However, we do not have a definitive release date yet. Given the popularity of the series, the studio might not want to wait too long before bringing Faina back to the screens.

This means The Unwanted Undead Adventurer season 2 can hit the screens anytime in Winter or Spring 2025. The first season adapted until the third volume of the original light novel series. So, fans can anticipate the animation of the fourth and fifth volumes in the second season. It will probably cover the Demon Lord’s Castle and Holy City arcs.