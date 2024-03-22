‘Solo Leveling’ episode 11 release date and time confirmed

Thrilling stills teasing the Solo Leveling episode 11 are here, fueling the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming episode. If you’ve been waiting for your favorite Hunter to be back on screen, here’s the season 1 pre-finale episode release date.

It feels like just yesterday when the buzz was around about a thrilling new anime hitting the screens, adapted from a popular manhwa. Solo Leveling debuted on Crunchyroll on Jan. 6, 2024, and is now reaching its climax as March approaches its last days. The story of Sung Jin-woo, once called the weakest Hunter in the world, has stretched 10 episodes long. With the finale knocking on our doors, our hero has leveled up to be worth hundreds and millions of won.

Jin-woo’s struggle to reach his current level has entertained and inspired all his fans across the globe. From dungeon to dungeon, our hero has faced deadly battles and been on several emotional rollercoasters. Episode 11 will soon set the stage for the season 1 finale, but before that, here’s a quick refresher on what happened in the last episode of Solo Leveling.

Solo Leveling Episode 10 recap

The tenth episode of season 1 was released on Saturday, March 16, titled “What Is This, a Picnic?” The episode opened with Joo-hee announcing her decision to retire as a Hunter and parting ways with Jin-woo. Meanwhile, the S-Rank hunter Hwang Dongsoo is also out for revenge against Jin-woo for his brother Hwang Dongsuk’s death, prompting our hero to level up swiftly to become strong enough to face him.

In episode 10, Jinwoo and Jinho with a Strike Force of six lower-ranked hunters gather at the C-Rank dungeon gate. However, the pair alone goes on and clears the dungeon quicker than the usual two hours taken by an average strike team for a C-Rank gate. Motivated by their success, the strike team moves to the next gate and plans to tackle three dungeons in one day.

Towards the end of episode 10, Jin-woo is now on the radar of many for suspiciously being a second awakener. He has grown significantly in strength and would probably become at least a B-rank Hunter by the end of season 1 if things continue like they are. But would they? Only the next episode will tell us.

Solo Leveling episode 11 release date and time

"A Knight that guards an empty throne"

Solo Leveling was greenlit for a 12-episode season, making it a single-cour anime. Episode 11 will be the second-last episode of the first cour of season 1, and is titled “The Knight That Guards an Empty Throne.” It will be released on Crunchyroll on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 9:30 am PT. Meanwhile, Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks will broadcast the episode at 12:00 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) on March 24, 2024.

As for the exact time of release in various regions, you can refer to the list below: