Ishi Ishi no Mi in ‘One Piece,’ explained

Devil Fruits have been a staple in the One Piece universe since the series’ inception. These mysterious fruits bestow upon their consumers a wide array of abilities, ranging from the power to control the elements to the ability to transform into animals.

From the Gomu Gomu no Mi that turned Luffy into a rubber man, to the Hito Hito no Mi that gave Tony Tony Chopper human intelligence, each fruit is unique and often bizarre. The Ishi Ishi no Mi also stands out in the roster — even though it may not be the most flashy Devil Fruit — following the pattern of repeating words like any other Devil Fruit.

“Ishi Ishi no Mi” sounds like something a sushi chef might shout. However, much like our sushi chef, the Ishi Ishi no Mi also serves up some solid, dependable offerings. Its defensive capabilities alone make it a force to be reckoned with, and when coupled with the creativity of a skilled user, the possibilities are truly endless.

What does the Ishi Ishi no Mi do?

The Ishi Ishi no Mi is a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit, which grants its user the ability to manipulate, merge with, and control stone and rock. The term “Ishi” itself translates to “stone” in Japanese, which is a direct nod to the nature of the powers it confers. Indeed in the English translations, you may have heard them calling it Stone-Stone fruit.

Unlike Logia users, who can transform their bodies into their respective elements to avoid physical attacks (like smoke, fire, or lightning), the Ishi Ishi no Mi does not enable its users to become stone in a literal sense. Instead, it allows them to blend into or merge with existing stone and manipulate it externally. This distinction is crucial as it defines the limits and vulnerabilities inherent to the fruit’s use. While a Logia user can let attacks pass harmlessly through their transformed bodies (unless countered by Haki or specific weaknesses), a user of the Ishi Ishi no Mi remains physically solid and vulnerable to conventional attacks when not merged with stone.

The concept of a character with the ability to manipulate or transform into stone is not new to the world of anime and cartoons. In fact, some might argue that the Ishi Ishi no Mi draws parallels to powers seen in other popular series. Take, for example, Kevin from the Ben 10 franchise. This character possesses the ability to transform his body into a stone-like substance (sometimes even rubber or metal-like), giving him enhanced strength and durability. Sound familiar?

Similarly, in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and its sequel series, The Legend of Korra, earthbending is a common ability among certain characters. Toph Beifong, a blind earthbender, is renowned for her mastery over the element, using it to “see” the world around her and manipulate the terrain to her advantage. Kyoshi, another powerful earthbender and the longest-living Avatar, was known for her incredible feats of earth bending, including the creation of Kyoshi Island by separating it from the mainland.

Who uses the Ishi Ishi no Mi in One Piece?

The user of Ishi Ishi no Mi Devil Fruit can blend seamlessly into walls, floors, and even statues, making it an excellent tool for espionage, ambushes, and escaping danger. Furthermore, the user can manipulate the shape and form of stone materials, which can be weaponized or used defensively.

So far, One Piece has only explored one character having Ishi Ishi no Mi. The notorious Pica of the Donquixote Pirates is the only known user, and you really can’t miss him if you’re following the One Piece saga. A towering figure with a distinctive deep voice, Pica uses the Ishi Ishi no Mi to formidable effect. Perhaps the most striking demonstration of his power was during the Dressrosa Arc, where he merged with the stone of the entire island, manipulating its landscape to suit his needs. This not only showcases the fruit’s potential but also highlights how a user can become a literal colossus (or golem of sorts) on the battlefield.

However, like every rose has its thorn, the Ishi Ishi no Mi has its limitations. Its effectiveness is tied to the presence of stone, which means its users might find themselves up a creek without a paddle in environments without stone.

