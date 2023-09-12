When is the last episode of ‘Attack on Titan’ coming out?

The fourth and final installment of Eren Yeager’s journey, which started as a fight against Titans, is now nearing its conclusion. The post-apocalyptic tale about a world that lives within walls started a decade ago in 2013, and fans will soon have to bid adieu to their beloved characters.

Attack on Titan The Final Season The Final Chapters Special One premiered in March 2023, and fans have been eagerly waiting for Special Two to drop, even though it will bring them a bittersweet goodbye. The anime’s fourth season covers the Marley (chapters 91–106) and War for Paradis (chapters 107–139) arcs from the original manga by Hajime Isayama.

A trailer for The Final Chapters Special 2 confirmed the fall 2023 release window for Attack on Titan‘s final episode in July. However, an accidental leak has confirmed the date of the final showdown between Eren and his former Survery Corp friends.

On Sept. 11, the Anime PONY CANYON channel posted an unlisted video on YouTube, presumably by mistake, which mentioned in the description that the final episode of Attack on Titan will be broadcast on Nov. 4, 2023. The YouTube video aimed to announce an event from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2023, to commemorate the 10th anniversary and completion of Attack of Titan. However, it accidentally gave away the release date of the finale, later confirmed by Attack of Titan Wiki on X (Twitter).

Attack on Titan season 4 episode 30 will thus premiere on Nov. 4, 2023, and mark the final fight between the Survey Corps and the anime world’s most famous anti-hero, Eren Yeager. Last in the series, fans saw Eren devise a devastating plan to free his homeland of all their enemies, leaving his friends in a dilemma. He proactively attacks the world outside of Paradis with the Rumbling, unleashing millions of Colossal-like Wall Titans in an aggressive campaign to wipe out all life beyond the island.

Image via MAPPA

In order to stop Eren’s Founding Titan and put an end to the Rumbling, the Alliance is headed to Marley under the leadership of members of the Survey Corps and Warrior Unit. Mikasa, Armin, and other scouts and warriors still hold hope to stop their former friend from annihilating the world, but Eren has announced that the only way to stop him is to kill him. Will Eren’s friends find a peaceful resolution or an all-out battle is lurking?

The final episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu for the North American audience at 8 a.m. PT on Nov. 4, 2023.