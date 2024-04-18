How many ‘Berserk’ deluxe editions are there?

Berserk is, without a doubt, one of the best-known manga series of all time. It’s easy to see why, considering its fantastic character developments, intense action, and the author’s storytelling skills. All in all, a great read.

None of this is to say that Berserk is perfect or that it will appeal to all kinds of audiences. Some folks just don’t enjoy dark fantasy series or aren’t interested in stories set in medieval times. For those who do appreciate such things, however, Berserk is a staple in its genre and has been going strong since its first chapter was released, in 1989. Every day, new people dive into this manga for the first time, while others choose to re-read their favorite story arcs. Whatever your case may be, if you’re interested in purchasing the series, it’s worth considering your options.

While most people tend to buy the manga’s volumes as they release, there’s nothing that some fans love more than special editions. It’s only natural, as they usually look much fancier and cooler than standard volumes. Thus, if you’re one of these fans, you should know that there are deluxe editions of Berserk available for purchase, and they’re nothing short of incredible.

How many deluxe editions does Berserk have?

Image via Dark Horse

At the time of writing, there are 14 deluxe editions of Berserk, each containing three manga volumes. Granted, buying all 14 editions may have a significant impact on some folks’ bank accounts, but that isn’t enough to stop those who enjoy collecting their favorite series. In their defense, the deluxe editions are absolutely stunning and look great displayed on a bookshelf. Plus, they have better longevity than their paperback counterparts.

So, if you have the money for it, there’s no disadvantage to purchasing the deluxe editions of Berserk. That said, it’s worth keeping in mind that the manga is still ongoing, meaning that we’ll likely get more of these editions sometime in the future.

