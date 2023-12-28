All ‘Berserk’ arcs in order

The nightmarish medieval realm of Berserk has entranced millions of readers ever since the manga began publishing in 1989. With over 42 volumes, this masterpiece by Kentaro Miura and Kouji Mori has secured its place among the best-selling manga of all time.

Following the story of Guts, a lone mercenary with a tragic past, the series delivers an emotionally charged narrative with haunting visuals. It is essentially a tale of revenge, sought by Guts against his former leader, Griffith, resulting in an unflinching exploration of the human psyche and jaw-dropping battles. Coupled with gothic horror elements, the series is an unforgettable and often disturbing fantasy odyssey.

The Berserk manga has so far released 375 chapters, collected in 43 volumes and divided between five story arcs. Despite the death of its original creator Kentaro Miura in May 2021, the series resumed in June 2022, under the supervision of Miura’s fellow manga artist and childhood friend Kouji Mori.

The gripping story was also adapted into a 25-episode anime television series by OLM from Oct. 1997 to March 1998. 18 years later, a second 24-episode anime television series adaptation was broadcast for two seasons in 2016 and 2017. However, the anime adaptation only covered up until the manga’s Conviction arc and there’s still a lot more to be explored. Here are all the story arcs of Berserk for those who want to dive headfirst into this dark symphony.

1. Black Swordsman Arc

The first arc of Berserk, titled “Black Swordsman” covers volumes 1-3 of the manga and runs from chapters 1 to 8. This brief introductory arc introduces readers to the harsh and violent world of Berserk. The story begins with the moody, lone swordsman Guts traveling to the town of Koka, where he slays a monster on the way and murders several townspeople. Known as the Black Swordsman, we quickly learn that his goal is to exact retribution on evil forces known as the God Hand.

This arc serves as a guide to Berserk‘s world and important characters like Guts, Puck, and the God-Hand. It is highlighted by Guts’ victory against the Snake Lord and the Count. In-universe, this arc takes place between episodes 94 and 95 of the manga, between the Golden Age Arc and Conviction Arc.

2. Golden Age Arc

The Golden Age arc starts right after the Black Swordsman and is the most prominent of Berserk, having been adapted as both an anime series and a film trilogy. It covers volumes 3-14 and chapters 9-94 of the manga. This storyline explores Guts’ past and includes the initial confrontation between our main character and the enemy. Following this, Guts enlists in the charismatic Griffith’s Band of the Hawk and befriends Judeau and Casca, his fellow fighters.

Griffith’s violent and terrible vision of his ideal kingdom grows more and more ambitious, setting off a chain of events culminating in the tragic and brutal Eclipse—which destroys their world and determines Guts’ fate. The lives of Guts, Casca, and Griffith are changed, laying the groundwork for the sinister adventure that comes next. In-universe, this is when the story of the Black Swordsman arc takes place.

3. Conviction Arc

Preceded by the Golden Age arc by the order of release and by the Black Swordsman arc in-universe, the Conviction arc covers chapters 95-176 of the manga. The story arc is additionally separated into three overarching chapters: Lost Children (covers volumes 14-16), Binding Chain (vol. 16-17), and Birth Ceremony (vol. 17-21). The story follows Guts after the Eclipse when demonic forces known as Apostles wreak havoc on the region. The action takes place in the gloomy and frightening city of Albion.

During this storyline, Femto takes on the guise of Griffith, and Guts is imprisoned by the Holy Iron Chain Knights. Here, our mercenary also vanquishes Rosine and Mozgus and, after a two-year absence, rejoins Casca. Action-packed scenes abound in this arc as Guts fights both demonic and human opponents, laying the groundwork for his continuing conflict in the harsh realm of Berserk.

4. The Falcon of the Millennium Empire Arc

The longest arc in the series so far, the Falcon of the Millennium Empire arc or simply the Millennium Falcom arc covers chapters 177–307 and is also divided into two overarching chapters: Holy Evil War Chapter (vol. 22-27) and Falconia Chapter (vol. 27-35). The story follows Guts and his comrades dealing with the aftermath of Griffith’s incarnation while Midland faces a new threat in the form of Emperor Ganishka and the Kushan Empire.

This storyline delves into the nuanced dynamics between Guts and his allies while also revealing the mystery of the Skull Knight’s involvement. We witness Guts and his friends set out on a treacherous adventure on the enchanted vessel known as the Millennium Falcon, during which Guts acquires the Berserker Armour.

5. Fantasia Arc

The fifth and currently ongoing arc Berserk, the Fantasia arc starts with chapter 308 of the manga and has been collected in volumes 35 to 43 so far. It starts in the aftermath of the Great Roar of the Astral World, caused by Griffith. At this time, the narrative drastically shifts as Guts and his companions go to the fantastical realm of Fantasia, where the lines separating the physical and astral realms become increasingly hazy.

As he pursues his vengeance against the God-Hand, Guts encounters more and more bizarre obstacles. Rickert starts to organize his party, and from his city of Falconia, Griffith now controls almost all of the world. Miura stated in an interview with Young Animal [via Skull Knight] that Berserk is about 60–70% finished with the plot as of the start of the Fantasia Arc.