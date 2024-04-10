‘Jinx’ chapter 53 release date and time confirmed

Mingwa just knows how to keep us hooked. After BJ Alex, she undeniably became one of BL’s most cherished authors, and when she announced that Jinx would be her next project, nobody looked back. For better or for worse.

Now, I’m not saying Jinx is bad — it’s not. It’s just not the type of story we expected after BJ Alex. But truth be told, this only showcases Mingwa’s versatility, even if it means we’re seeing downright sinful actions between Kim Dan and Joo Jaekyung week after week. Nevertheless, here we are, eagerly anticipating the apology Kim Dan surely deserves after last week’s chapter. Needless to say, we’ve fallen right into Mingwa’s trap because we’re just that weak.

To recap, in Chapter 52, Jaekyung landed in the hospital after a particularly brutal match, where he came to believe that Kim Dan had been a spy for Baek Junmin. However, right at the end, Jaek’s team concluded that there was no foul play on Dan’s part, but apparently, something happened to him — we just don’t know what exactly. With this sequence of events, chapter 53 is sure to be eventful. But when will it be released?

When is chapter 53 of Jinx coming out?

Given that episodes are released every ten days, Jinx‘s chapter 53 will be available on the digital shelves of Lezhin US on April 12. Unlike many titles on the website (yes, I’m looking at you Low Tide in Twilight), Jinx’s chapters are simultaneously released on both Lezhin US and Lezhin Korea, reducing the chances of unnecessary spoilers. Nevertheless, here is the approximate release time for chapter 53 of Jinx:

Time Zone Date Time Korean Standard Time April 12, 2024 11:00 p.m. (KST) Eastern Time April 12, 2024 10:00 a.m. (ET) Central Time April 12, 2024 9:00 a.m. (CT) British Summer Time April 12, 2024 3:00 p.m. (BST) Central European Time April 12, 2024 4:00 p.m. (CET) Australian Standard Time April 13, 2024 12:00 a.m. (AST) Japanese Standard Time April 5, 2024 11:00 p.m. (JST)

Now, we have no idea what’s going to happen in the next chapter. We’re absolutely certain that Baek Junmin planted a spy of sorts in Jaekyung’s gym, but at least we know that Dan was not one of them. Essentially, Jaekyung owes him a big apology (no surprises here). Hopefully, we’ll discover exactly what the whispering meant in Chapter 52, and, by the grace of Mingwa, we’ll see Jaekyung finally apologizing for making Dan cry — again. Of course, all of this is a big “if,” because I’m sure the drama will drag out for some time.

Good thing we only have to wait two more days.

