‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 244 spoilers, release date, time, and where to read

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for chapter 244 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Gege Akutami has been delaying the battle we most want to see in recent chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen, but fear not — the time is finally here.

After Yuta Okkotsu‘s return to the series in chapter 243, it looks like the author is ready to give the fans what they want. And what is it that they want? To see how Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma fare in a fight against the King of Curses, of course. As most readers can likely recall, the two entered the battlefield at the end of chapter 238, ready to accomplish what not even Satoru Gojo could do: defeat Sukuna.

Before we got to see any of the action, though, the mangaka felt it necessary to deal with Kenjaku. Now, with the villain’s apparent defeat taken care of, it’s time to deal with the bigger of the two evils.

When are where to read chapter 244 of Jujutsu Kaisen

Image via Viz Media/Manga Plus

Jujutsu Kaisen chapters are always made available to read on Manga Plus in several languages, including English, a few days after their Japanese releases. Of course, chapter 244 will be no exception, so fans can expect it to drop on the platform and app on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 9 am CT. If you can’t wait that long for it and wish to know what Gege Akutami has in store, though, keep reading. There are plenty of spoilers available to keep you going until then.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 spoilers

Image via Viz Media

According to the leaks and fan translations available, chapter 244 of Jujutsu Kaisen picks up where 238 left off, with Yuji and Higuruma arriving to confront Sukuna. Then, we get a flashback in which the sorcerers prepare their plan to kill Kenjaku in case of Gojo’s defeat. Noritoshi Kamo apologizes for not being able to partake in the fight, as he intends to leave the country with his family to protect them. Higuruma, however, says that he’ll face Sukuna after Hajiame Kashimo.

The attorney believes that he’ll be able to confiscate Sukuna’s cursed technique by using his own, and claims that if his shikigami gives the villain the death penalty, he can fight using his Executioner’s Sword. After Atsuya Kusakabe questions if he’s sure he can pull that off, the sorcerers start debating the likelihood of Judgeman charging Sukuna with the death penalty, based on his crimes. Eventually, Yuji comes up with an idea, affirming that there’s a way to guarantee the result they want.

Back to the present, Higuruma manages to bind Sukuna’s weapon before opening his domain, Deadly Sentencing. Yuji tells the attorney that they can sentence Sukuna by adding him as a co-defendant for the mass murder in Shibuya, and Higuruma begins the trial.

To find out the outcome of this trial, we’ll have to wait for the next few chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen. Could Higuruma be the one to finally defeat the King of Curses? Opinions are torn, but there’s no harm in hoping.