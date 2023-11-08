‘One Piece’ Chapter 1098 exact release date, time, spoilers, and more

This article contains spoilers for the Egghead arc in One Piece, and chapters 1098.

We’re heading to that time of the year when One Piece reaches a milestone – Eiichiro Oda creating a mind-blowing chapter combining all unveiled information from previous chapters – but we still have two chapters to go until that moment comes.

If anything, the Egghead arc has just been proof of Oda’s skill for grandiose storytelling and ingenious scheming. The past ten chapters or so have introduced us to a myriad of lore points, including the flashback from the God Valley Incident, and Dragon’s backstory with his past as a marine. It’s been quite a ride, and it shows no signs of slowing down in chapter 1098. With that in mind, here’s everything that you can expect, and even a note by Oda himself.

When is chapter 1098 coming out?

Image via Shounen Jump Magazine

Chapter 1098 will be reaching Shõnen Jump Magazine on November 13, but the fan-translated chapter is already running rampant in the unofficial channels, alongside the spoilers. We recommend that you enjoy this chapter to its fullest, because next week we have a well-deserved Oda break, and time to fully grasp all that happened. Without any further ado, here are the spoilers:

We learn more about Ginny and what happened to her

Jewelry Bonney’s parents are finally revealed

Ginny dies before Kuma finally manages to transport her to where she’s staying

Jewelry Bonney has the same disease that led to Ginny’s passing

The chapter ends with King Becori of the Kingdom of Sorbet returning to cause more problems

Alongside the Japanese raws, an apology issued by Oda has also dropped, where he admits to not having had enough time to fully finish illustrating the chapter. The time restriction led to some unfinished panels – as often occurs in manga. Nonetheless, the information was still completed in the chapter, and the official volume will come out with the chapter fully released and illustrated, confirmed by a leaker.

The chapter is 100% readable, it has all the vignettes and texts, but there are some pages that are not 100% drawn. Some vignettes only have the sketch prior to the final drawing, others do not have the shading patterns, some background. Obviously the perfect version will be published in Volume 108, they are not going to leave it like that.

In the meantime, next week will be Oda’s break, leaving us to fully dissect everything that happened. Until then, we can wait for the new chapter on November 27 while watching the new Wano episodes on Crunchyroll.