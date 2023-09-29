Where to read the ‘Sasaki and Miyano’ manga?

Fall is just starting, and what better way to welcome the new season than with a cozy blanket, a cup of warm coffee, and the perfect romance manga keeping you company? Only, you might want to switch up that warm blankie and coffee for a tank top and lemonade – but you know, the feeling remains.

So now you’re wondering exactly what’s the next romance story in your list but look no further – Sasaki and Miyano is the rightful answer to all your impending BL questions. The story by Shō Harusono depicting the budding romance between two young teenagers is not only one of the biggest BL manga nowadays, but it also has an anime adaptation and even a film to idle your time away with the most wholesome story you could possibly think of. And this is where you can find the manga.

Where can I read Sasaki and Miyano?

via Crunchyroll

For some time, many fans wholeheartedly believed Sasaki and Miyano had been dropped by Harusono, but the good news is that it hasn’t. In fact, the author simply took an unexpected year-long hiatus for unknown reasons. Recently, both the writer and her editor confirmed the return of Sasaki and Miyano, just in time for the release of Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation.

Now, bearing good news with a brand new chapter released, you can finally catch up on Sasaki and Miyano, and there are quite a few alternatives on where to read it. The digital English translation of the manga was done by YenPress, and the first volume is available for $6.99 US on various websites, including Amazon, Kobo, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Book Walker, comiXology, and Google Play.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on the paperback version of Sasaki and Miyano, YenPress lists the resellers’ price for the first volume at $13.00 US through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Indigo, Kinokuniya, and Right Stuf Anime.

Unfortunately, the manga is only available up until volume eight, which means you’ll have to either wait for the English translation to be released, or purchase the new chapters directly from the original Japanese publisher, Gene Pixiv, and use a translator to read the new chapter. We know you want to find free websites, but a translation app is the perfect alternative.

In the meantime, if you also want to find the anime series and the new feature film, both are available to be watched on Crunchyroll as of today.