‘Mashle’ season 2 episode 7 release date and time confirmed

Hajime Komoto’s Mashle: Magic and Muscles is hands down one of the funniest series in the anime world right now. And no, I will not entertain any criticism from anyone trying to disagree. This shonen comedy is pure gold, seamlessly blending humor and action. And with its second season currently on air, the hype just keeps on growing. Kinda like Mash’s muscles.

The series comprises mini-adventures packed into each episode, giving us a peek into the student’s daily lives as Mash flexes his way through pretending to have magic. Despite it being reminiscent of an anthology-like series, trust me when I say that you won’t want to miss a single episode. During episode 6, we almost felt like we stumbled into a cooking show, but no, it was just Mashle‘s weirdly hilarious storylines once more. With that said, mark your calendars for episode seven.

When is Mashle season 2 episode 7 coming out?

via A-1 Pictures

Mashle season 2 episode 7 will be released on Crunchyroll on February 24. However, there isn’t an exact specific time for the release of the episodes. Nevertheless, we can still speculate, and considering Crunchyroll usually adds new content at 1 PM ET, it would be safe to assume that the new episode will drop around that time, with (hopefully)the dubs coming right after. If you’re anywhere else in the world though, here’s when the episode might drop:

10:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)

7:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

8:00 PM Central European Time (CET)

11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

4:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

Currently, the anime is following the Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc, which some fans already know from the manga. The new episode will be titled “Mash Burnedead and the Magical Maestro,” and we will be seeing Mash and Margarette Macaron finally battling after butting heads in episode 6. They’ll unleash their powers in what we can surely expect to become an epic battle.