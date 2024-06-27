‘One Piece’ Chapter 1119 Spoilers and Recap

The upcoming article contains spoilers for One Piece chapter 1119.

Recommended Videos

Oda did it again, guys — One Piece has another brilliant chapter. Since Egghead started, the action just never stops. First, we had the Vegapunks attacking us. Then, we had the Seraphims. Then came Cipher Pol, CP0, and now, we have the Five Elders after the Straw Hats. What a ride it’s been.

At this point, the end is palpable, and it’s really hitting that we’re in the final saga. We have the giants back, and we’ve finally learned Kuma’s backstory. We’re reunited with Bonney, and the icing on the cake: we know at least half of the secrets that Vegapunk planned on revealing. Generally, a lot is happening on the most technologically advanced island in One Piece. Now that we’re just a few days away from chapter 1119’s release, let’s go over an actual recap and the spoilers.

One Piece chapter 1118 recap

via Mangaplus

If you’re feeling overwhelmed with information at this point in the story — we don’t blame you. That’s where we come in. In chapter 1118, a lot happened, to no one’s surprise. Picking up from the last chapter, we see the Five Elders, notably Warcury, towering over the ships — friends and foes alike — while the rest of the world wonders what happened to Vegapunk’s transmission and whether or not he’s truly dead, blaming Luffy for his demise.

At this point, Luffy, Dorry, and Broggy reach the Giants’ ship, where most of the Straw Hats are already located. Meanwhile, Bonney is being hunted down by the Admirals, with Sanji protecting her — because, duh. Another Elder arrives and this time, it’s Mars. The Straw Hats and the Giants now have two of the Five Elders chasing them. That’s when Mars sets the Giants’ ship aflame — with Brogy and Dorry protecting most of the damage with their shields.

Then comes the highlight of the chapter. Just as everyone aboard the ship is debating what to do, Bonney and Luffy are two steps ahead of everyone. Through Luffy’s inspiring words, Bonney finds the courage to live freely and imagines a future where she has Nika’s powers. One Piece chapter 1118 sees Bonney transforming into Luffy — or Nika, if you will — for the second time in the manga. The chapter ends with the Iron Giant awakening once more, due to Luffy turning Gear 5 mode again. Peak fiction.

One Piece chapter 1119 spoilers

via Mangaplus

While the chapter will only be hitting Mangaplus on Sunday, Japanese fans have already been blessed with chapter 1119, giving everyone else in the world some pointers about what happens in the story. Apparently, the episode starts with the giants cheering for Bonney’s transformation, just as they did for Luffy’s. They see Nika, the prophesied god who will save all the races, in Bonney and Luffy. However, Mars spoils the fun by confirming that it is nothing but a fake transformation.

Mars proceeds to attack everyone aboard the ship, but Luffy warns the giants, the Straw Hats, and Bonney that the Five Elders can recover from fatal attacks and that it’s best to send them flying instead. At this point, Luffy keeps telling Sanji, Bonney, and Franky to hit him, and, despite Bonney’s concerns, they send Mars flying in a combined attack. One less Elder to worry about for now.

Then, two indispensable moments occur: both the Iron Giant and the Den Den Mushi airing Vegapunk’s transmission awaken. The snail resumes the transmission, and although we don’t get any vital information regarding the Will of D, we hear Vegapunk express his wish for the “will” to be passed down as a heritage. We then see reactions from some of the Big Mom Pirates, Vivi, and Morgans.

Meanwhile, the story returns to the fight. Luffy attacks Ju Peter, punching him when he tries to swallow those on the ship. At the same time, Warcury tries to attack the Giants’ ship, while Bonney’s energy runs out, and she reverts to her child form, exhausted on the floor. The chapter ends with one of Warcury’s horns missing, punched off by the Iron Giant, who has Joyboy’s words in his head saying, “Emeth, when the time comes you must.” Luffy reacts with an overexcited “Robot!”

The chapter will be out on Sunday on Mangaplus, and next week, we’ll have to endure a break. Absolutely vicious, I know.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy