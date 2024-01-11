‘One Piece’ remake release window, plot, and more

One Piece fans are the Jehova’s Witnesses of anime, but even they agree that the main issue with recommending the anime is its terrible pacing. Yes, there are moments both pre and post-time skip that we wouldn’t want any other way, but truthfully, it’s not easy to watch from start to finish.

You can argue all you want about this, but personally, I wouldn’t easily suggest someone watch over 1000 episodes full of filler and generally terrible tempo. Most fans would likely agree with this take, which is why the news of a One Piece remake immediately sent us all into a frenzy. A new and improved animation style, and very likely, much better rhythm comprised of fewer episodes? Sign us in.

The One Piece live-action, despite all its downsides, has shown us that it is surely possible to compartmentalize the story in fewer episodes – though, hopefully, the remake won’t be as extreme. So, let’s go over everything regarding the new upcoming series titled The One Piece.

Who is making the One Piece remake?

via Wit Studio and Netflix

The animation company tasked with doing justice to Eiichiro Oda’s magnum opus is Wit Studio. While the name may not immediately bring to mind specific titles, the studio boasts an impressive repertoire, including Attack on Titan and Spy x Family. Therefore, we can rest assured knowing that One Piece will be in good hands.

In fact, the first glimpse into the story thus far is a promotional image – visible above – featuring a mysterious figure resembling a boy on a cliff. We can’t be certain if this represents the animation and art style they’re aiming for, but here at WeGotThisCovered, we have high hopes for the upcoming remake.

What is the One Piece remake release date?

Image via Crunchyroll

At the time of writing, the release date for the One Piece remake is not yet known. However, it is expected that the anime is still in its early stages of development, and therefore, we shouldn’t expect it anytime soon. Netflix has assured fans that more information will come regarding the anime and its production stage, but at the moment, only bits of information have been released.

Considering the announcement came during Jump Festa 2024, many fans are already anticipating the series to debut by the end of the year. Unfortunately, it will undoubtedly require substantial planning and production efforts from Netflix and Wit Studio before the series undergoes a complete reconstruction.

Is the One Piece remake different from the manga?

Screengrab via Toei Animation

Once again, very little information has been released regarding the remake, but no, The One Piece is not expected to differ significantly from the original plot. It is believed that the new series will be a more comprehensive adaptation of Oda’s manga, containing less filler than the 1999 anime adaptation.

Naturally, they might make a few adjustments to better suit the needs of television and provide a better adaptation for fluidity, but overall, substantial changes are not anticipated. The story will likely adapt more chapters per episode, as it will no longer be constrained by time, as is the case with the current arcs.

Why is One Piece getting a remake?

via Crunchyroll

Ultimately, the one criticism that consistently arises from fans is that the anime has questionable pacing. Yes, I know that we often say “One Piece isn’t long enough,” but we’re not referring to the almost 200 episodes in Dressrosa. We’re talking about the manga – which is undeniably the best way to get into One Piece.

The original 1999 anime adaptation, as you can tell, is quite old. While the vintage animation style can be charming for many anime fans, it may not be very aesthetically appealing to younger or new audiences. Apart from its aesthetic purposes, the original story tends to drag the plot by adding filler – as a means to deviate from the manga that is still being released weekly.

Many fans might argue that the pacing was better pre-time skip, but may I remind you: Syrup Village has quite a few episodes of just the Straw Hats struggling to go up the hill. It’s quite unbearable. For this reason and many others, a remake is quite welcomed among fans who already know how phenomenal the story is.

Anime like Hunter x Hunter is also known for the 2011 remake, which does a fantastic job of introducing the story up to par with modern standards. Considering One Piece now has a live-action, one anime adaptation (and a new one on the way!), a prequel story about to come out, and the original manga, we can safely say that everything that was missing was a remake.