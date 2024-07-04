Image Credit: Disney
Oshi no ko
‘Oshi No Ko’ season 2 episode 2 release date, confirmed

Aqua’s quest for revenge continues.
Demi Phillips
Published: Jul 4, 2024 02:09 pm

Oshi no Ko is off to a fantastic second season, and episode 2 has been officially confirmed. Following the massive success of the first season of the anime, fans have since been reverting back to the manga in a bid to keep the storyline going. Nonetheless, season 2 of Oshi no Ko promises to be a longer affair than the first. As the anticipation builds concerning Aqua and Ruby, it’s just a matter of time before things get even more interesting (and revenge-driven). 

Background

Oshi no Ko, based on the manga written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, follows the story of twin siblings, Aqua and Ruby. The twins are actually two people who were reincarnated as the children of a popular idol. Their journey is marked by a quest for truth, revenge, and the pursuit of their dreams, all while uncovering the secrets of their past lives. The anime adaptation has been praised for its faithful rendering of the manga’s intricate storyline and its high-quality animation. Season 1 of Oshi no Ko has garnered a substantial following, and the anticipation for the second season has only intensified with each new episode.

Oshi no Ko episode 2 release date

Following the release of episode 1 on July 3, the official release date for Oshi no Ko season 2, episode 2 is set for July 12, 2024. The announcement was made through the series’ official social media channels and website, creating a buzz among the anime community. Episodes are scheduled to be released every Wednesday. Fans can tune in to watch Oshi no Ko season 2 on HIDIVE.

Viewers can expect episode 2 to continue developing the central characters, particularly Aqua and Ruby, as they navigate their paths in show business. Season 2 is set to be the longest arc of the series, as we look forward to Aqua finding out more about his father.

