The 15 best anime movies for kids

The wonderful characteristic of family-friendly anime movies is that they are just as enjoyable for adults as they are for kids. The artistry of the animation is world-class, and the stories are dramatic yet wholesome.

While anime is a Japanese style of animation, it spans various genres that include adult themes, and not all of them are appropriate for children (we’re looking at you, Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown). Luckily, there is a growing number of wonderful anime movies that are suitable for all ages, and the gorgeous visuals and strong storytelling make them excellent entertainment for families. So, what are the 10 best anime movies for kids? Luckily for you, there are plenty to choose from.

15. Mirai (2018)

Mirai is an entertaining tale about a four-year-old boy whose life is turned upside-down when his baby sister is born. Suddenly, he has to share his family’s attention with someone else, and you can probably imagine how poorly that goes. As he is taken on a fantastical journey, though, the boy meets past and future versions of his family members, and along the way, he learns new ways to connect with them. Naturally, family interactions are at the heart of this cute and fun story, but the enchanting animation is truly the star of the film.

14. Lu Over the Wall (2017)

Produced by Science SARU, Lu Over the Wall is a film brimming with energy and whimsy — perfect for a fun movie night. It tells the story of Kai Ashimoto, an introverted boy who meets a mermaid named Lu, and as the two get to know each other, they strike up a friendship. Unfortunately, though, the bleak tales about merfolk that humans have passed down for generations don’t just disappear overnight, and they’re bound to cause trouble for everyone. Easy to follow and attention-grabbing, this movie dives into the importance of seeing past one’s differences, perfectly showcasing that not everything is black and white.

13. A Letter to Momo (2012)

Suitable for older children, A Letter to Momo has a fair share of melancholy moments as it follows Momo, a girl whose father has passed away. When she moves with her mother to Shio Island, the 11-year-old is reluctant to make new friends, but her walls come breaking down as she gets to know a family of bizarre-looking creatures. Momo’s new acquaintances are chaotic, to say the least, providing us with much-needed humor as they help the child cope with her loss.

12. The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

Have you ever noticed that something was missing from your home? Maybe a few hair ties, or the occasional sock? Well, this movie offers quite the explanation for that. Meet Arrietty, a miniature girl whose family survives by “borrowing” human items. This is no easy task when you have to keep your existence a secret, though, and getting caught can bring about a whole lot of trouble. On this refreshing ride, viewers get to explore the world from Arrietty’s unique perspective, while learning of the perils of such existence.

11. Mary and the Witch’s Flower (2017)

Mary and the Witch’s Flower is a great movie for tweens who love the Harry Potter series, as it includes age-appropriate danger, scary chases, humans magically turning into animals, and even kidnapping!

Based on a children’s fantasy book called The Little Broomstick by Mary Stewart, it tells the story of how a young girl named Mary follows a cat into a forest and discovers a rare magical flower that blooms just once every seven years. The flower and a magic broomstick both bring Mary to a magical school, where Mary must save everyone from the frightening goings-on by risking her own life.

10. Ponyo (2008)

This lovely anime makes for compelling viewing for adults and kids alike, following a boy who finds a goldfish with a human face. He names it “Ponyo.” This fish wishes to be human, and through some accidental magic, Ponyo gets her wish. So far so good, right? Wrong! Ponyo’s transformation goes against nature, and causes a snowball effect of events that could wreak major havoc in the world. Famed animation house Studio Ghibli created this creative The Little Mermaid reinterpretation.

9. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Most appropriate for children over eight, Howl’s Moving Castle is just as beautiful in visuals as it is in its message. The movie follows Sophie, a young girl who is cursed by a witch and gains the appearance of an old lady. Intent on breaking the curse, Sophie embarks on a journey, meeting quirky characters and some facing dangers along the way, of course. Overall this is a tale of self-acceptance and love that tackles complex emotions with a childlike sensibility. Fun yet deep, Howl’s Moving Castle is a must-watch for fantasy lovers, with magic surrounding its characters from start to finish.

8. Wolf Children (2012)

This beautiful story is about a woman who falls in love with a wolf-man, and who must raise their two children, Ame and Yuki, by herself after the unexpected death of their father. Oh, also, the siblings have the power to transform into wolves.

Wolf Children is a wholesome story about the relationship between a single mother and her two unusual children. It follows the family through their struggles and their joys, and young viewers are especially likely to enjoy the fantasy elements of this lovely anime.

7. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Celebrated director Hayao Miyazaki directed this gorgeous anime masterpiece about friendship and imagination. Miyazaki is responsible for great art, being the director of Studio Ghibli films, whose movies are considered the best in class of Japanese animation.

The film follows two sisters, whose father moves them to be closer to their sick mother, in a hospital in the countryside. The sisters find magical creatures, including the gentle giant Totoro, who show the girls that the world is wonderful and full of joyful curiosities, helping them deal with their mother’s illness.

6. Spirited Away (2001)

Another fantastic Studio Ghibli creation, and Japan’s highest-grossing film at the box office, is Hayao Miyazaki’s strange anime called Spirited Away. This story is about a girl named Chihiro, who is forced to work in a bizarre, fantastical bathhouse after her parents accidentally eat food that is only allowed to be eaten by spirits. The bathhouse is full of odd, and sometimes disturbing gods and ghosts, and Chihiro must use her wits and inner strength to survive.

5. Okko’s Inn (2018)

Helping children to navigate their grief over the loss of a parent is no easy task, and this beautiful anime can be useful to guardians, due to its gentle and age-appropriate lessons about death and loss.

Okko’s Inn follows a young girl called Orika Seki, who loses both parents in a car accident and suffers from memory loss as a result. She goes to live with her grandmother at the inn she runs and is surprised to meet various friendly spirits. The ghosts, her family, and the guests who stay at the inn all help Orika deal with the tragedy that befell her.

4. Drifting Home (2022)

While on summer vacation from school, a group of children are suddenly transported from their apartment building to the open seas. In this coming-of-age movie, we follow the children as they try to find their way home together. The look and feel of Drifting Home are soft and nostalgic, with beautiful watery backgrounds lending a magical air to the story. This is likely to be the most wholesome survival movie available for a young audience to see.

3. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Kiki’s Delivery Service is a classic and immensely popular anime about a young girl who is a witch. According to her witchy culture, Kiki must leave home and live independently for a whole year, before returning to her loved ones. So, the 13-year-old witch settles in a town by the sea with her cat, Jiji, and starts her own business: a delivery service (since she can get around quickly on her broomstick). This pleasant film about becoming independent and growing inner strength is another beautiful piece of art by Studio Ghibli.

2. The Cat Returns (2002)

Kids love cats, and this charming film tells the story of a young girl named Haru, who, after rescuing a cat from a truck that was about to hit it, is rewarded by the Cat King. The cat characters have the power of speech in this film, and they live in a magical world called the Cat Kingdom, where Haru joins them for various cat adventures.

This family-friendly movie contains themes of courage and friendship, and the talking cat characters make the story a fun fantasy that kids the world over can enjoy.

1. Josee, the Tiger and the Fish! (2020)

This romantic comedy is suitable for children ages 10 and up, and is a heartwarming tale that includes a main character with a disability.

Josee, the Tigre and the Fish! follows Tsuneo, a male university student, who befriends a girl named Josee. Confined to a wheelchair, the girl does not get out of her house by herself very often, unless you count occasional outings with her grandmother. So, Tsuneu starts taking her on adventures. While the story has some romantic elements, they are very innocent and rosy, and suitable for older children.