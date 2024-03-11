What is the ‘Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest’ anime release date?

It’s been five years. Five whole years without Fairy Tail. That means we’ve been in a rough patch for 1,826 days, deprived of Natsu, Lucy, and Erza. This drought has been so harsh that I bet you’re thinking “If only there were a sequel to Fairy Tail.” Well, buckle up, because I have some news.

In case you might have missed it, allow me to jog your memory: back in 2021, two years after the anime ended, it was announced that Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest would actually get adapted onto the smaller screen. Needless to say, everyone was loaded and ready for Natsu to come back with all-new adventures. Sadly, for the longest time, news has been slim, to say the least. Well… until today, that is.

When is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest coming out?

via Prime Video

Gather your guild, because Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be debuting on our screens in July 2024. The news comes from Shonen Magazine, which not only confirmed the month for the initial broadcast but also provided additional information regarding the anime. The Chief Director and Director will be Shinji Ishihira and Toshinori Watanabe, respectively, backed by the animation studio J.C.STAFF.

All nine seasons of Fairy Tail were animated by A-1 Pictures from 2009 until 2019, but it appears that a change is on the horizon. While fans wholeheartedly loved the A-1 adaptation — which is responsible for Kaguya-sama: Love is War and Sword Art Online — the Japanese animation studio J.C.STAFF will be taking the reins for this next project. Some of their biggest creations include Toradora! and the second season of One Punch Man.

Aside from the aforementioned information, not much else is known just yet. However, we do know that the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga is still ongoing, and its timeline falls one year after the trio finally defeated Zeref and Acnologia. In this sequel, Natsu and the crew from the Fairy Tail wizard guild embark on the “100 Years Quest,” which is a mission that has never been completed in over a century — allegedly. This time, they will also be heading to the northern continent of Guiltina to reach that milestone.

But if your memory is failing you in any way, fear not! Until July arrives, you’ll surely have plenty of time to binge-watch all the seasons, just in time for the sequel to finally reach our screens. In the meantime, Fairy Tail is available to be watched on Crunchyroll.