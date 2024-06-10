Will there be ‘Kill La Kill’ season 2 or is the iconic anime never coming back?

Kill La Kill was Studio Trigger’s debut anime, and a major bet that paid off. The series was written by Hiroyuki Imaishi and directed by Kazuki Nakashima, who both worked on Gurren Lagann. Despite only airing for one season and not having an existing fanbase from a manga, Kill La Kill became wildly popular and amassed a huge fanbase. Today, it’s maintained its dedicated following who, even after a decade, hold out hope for a new season.

Since its release in 2013, fans of the incredible action-adventure anime have never lost hope that Trigger might someday release more content, whether this be a second season, an anime movie, or a spin-off. With how popular the anime still is, it’s not a surprise that fans want more. However, the reality of whether there will be a second season of Kill La Kill will always leave some fans satisfied, and others disappointed.

What is Kill La Kill about?

Kill La Kill is an action-comedy anime that follows a teenage girl named Ryuko Matoi, who is searching for her father’s killer. On this quest, she enrolls in Honnouji Academy, a prestigious school ruled by its student council. Each student at Honnouji gets a Goku uniform, made of a material called Life Fiber, which grants them powers. Also, the student council president, Satsuki Kiryuin, is the strongest of all.

When Ryuko’s Goku proves to be incredibly powerful, she ends up on the radar of Satsuki and her Elite Four. Ryuko and Satsuki go head-to-head alongside other powers in the school, especially as Ryuko presses closer to the truth about her father’s death. Altogether, Kill La Kill is loaded with subplots that give room for exciting, and often bloody battles. Typical shōnen tropes like fan service and class tournaments are present, alongside the overarching mystery of what Life Fibers are, and of course, whatever happened to Ryuko’s dad.

Will there be a season 2 of Kill La Kill?

TRIGGER初のTVアニメ『キルラキル』が皆さまに支えられ、めでたく十襲年を迎えることが出来ました‼️



これからも末永く応援宜しくお願い致します✂️



TRIGGER's first TV anime “Kill la Kill” has reached a fantastic 10th anniversary thanks to all of you!!#キルラキル十襲年 #KilllaKill10th pic.twitter.com/sXoRrj8MLb — TRIGGER Inc. (@trigger_inc) October 4, 2023

In the over 10 years since Kill La Kill was originally released, Studio Trigger has not indicated that a second season will ever be produced. Despite the number of fans that would love a second season, there’s an equally large subset of the fandom that believes a second season will be tempting fate.

Many fans consider Kill La Kill to be a one-season masterpiece, not only for its superb animation and gore-filled action but also for the compelling plot. Kill La Kill was not based on a manga. Instead, a manga version was being produced alongside the anime. The 24-episode plot told a tight story that was brought to a satisfying conclusion.

By the end of Kill La Kill, Ryuko’s story was completely wrapped up, all the villains were defeated and every question posed by the plot was answered. Therefore, it is unlikely that there will ever be a second season of Kill La Kill. However, Studio Trigger has many more amazing anime for fans of Kill La Kill such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Promare.

