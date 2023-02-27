From Paul Rudd to Jonathan Majors, here are the sexiest Marvel men, ranked

From Harrison Ford in his heyday to Chris Evans finally getting his dues, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a whopping ten People’s Sexiest Men Alive join its ranks over the years, which could easily make it the record holder for sexiest franchise. What’s more, most of its male cast members who have yet to receive such honors, are equally deserving of them.

It should go without saying that this is a lighthearted article, based abundantly on personal opinion, since beauty is subjective, and the concept of sexiness looks wildly different to each person. With that said, let’s get sexy.

21. Robert Downey Jr.

Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. has been put through the wringer throughout his life but his blasé, rulebreaker attitude has always been his most attractive trait. In the MCU, he was the perfect Tony Stark, to the point where it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing the character. Just like Tony, Downey exudes charm, star power, and magnetism. When he comes into a room, you notice, and when he speaks, you pay attention.

20. Tom Holland

Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

Tom Holland is the kind of dreamy that recalls Disney Princes or old Hollywood leading men. Yet, at the same time, he’s the boy next door, the guy you take home to your family. A product of his generation, Holland has combined an attainability that convinces you he could actually be your friend, or the class mate you have a crush on, with a grace and suaveness that are almost exclusive to celebrity. His Peter Parker exhibits a lot of the same characteristics, and so do both Holland’s real-life romance with Zendaya, and Peter and MJ’s love story.

19. Tenoch Huerta

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tenoch Huerta was all the rage after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters. His character Namor has what might just be the skimpiest costume in all of the MCU, and we were all thankful for it. Huerta looked great in the film, and although he’s much more reserved in real life, it’s a good thing he’s not as menacing either. His smiles are as easy as his personality is warm.

18. Jude Law

L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

Even though Jude Law’s public image has been somewhat damaged by cheating scandals over time, his reputation as one of the most eligible bachelors of the 90s and early aughts will always precede him. His pearly blues, cheeky smile and chiseled features are close to mesmerizing. Even if Law’s character in the MCU isn’t particularly attractive, whether coupled up with Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller, or Cameron Diaz, his history as a romantic lead makes him a mainstay of any “sexiest men” list.

17. Sebastian Stan

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Tall, dark and handsome, Sebastian Stan is the kind of nonchalant heartthrob that attracts legions of fans – even his voice is sexy! And he’s only gotten better with age. As Bucky Barnes, Stan nails the quiet, brooding allure, using mysteriousness and heartbreak in his favor. Keeping his secrets close only makes him more appealing, and you can’t help but wanting to know more.

16. Tom Hiddleston

Pietro D’aprano/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston is a master at flirting and courtship. His British politeness and gentleman attitude never feel forced, and, publicly, he always tries to make everyone around him feel listened to and respected. But he’s just as much a master at shape-shifting, because Loki is the opposite of Hiddleston, yet he plays him so convincingly it’s scary. Loki’s deviousness, paired with Hiddleston’s innate charm, has made the God of Mischief a major fan-favorite among Marvel audiences.

15. Jake Gyllenhaal

Ben A. Pruchnie/WireImage/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal has been stealing hearts for a couple of decades now and he has no intention of stopping. To his rugged good looks, he adds a jokester personality that is hard to resist. As an actor, his range is immense, and his role in the MCU allowed him to show it off by playing the double-crossing Mysterio. He even makes evil look sexy.

14. Charlie Cox

Walter McBride/Getty Images

Charlie Cox makes adorable look sexy, and sexy look adorable. He’s never really lost the bashfulness of his youth, which, paired with Matt Murdock’s tormented disposition, makes for a killer combo. Cox will have you swooning at the same time as he’s violently kicking a criminal’s butt. He was born to play Daredevil, and the way he taps into the character’s darker side without ever losing the sweetness that defines him is perfect.

13. Idris Elba

Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

You can’t have a “Sexiest Men” list and not feature Idris Elba. Thankfully, Marvel can gloat about having this former People’s Sexiest Man Alive on its squad, too. Idris Elba has a classic kind of cheeky charm and he’s just a gorgeous specimen all around. He was sadly underutilized by the MCU, but still very much left his mark as Bifröst guardian Heimdall.

12. Paul Rudd

Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images

No one is indifferent to Paul Rudd. That’s what happens when you’re probably the nicest guy in Hollywood – everyone wants you around. Rudd doesn’t even try to look good, yet he always does. His inability to grow old has become the stuff of legend in pop culture, and, at 53, Rudd has never looked better. We would like to see his welcoming smile and kind green eyes on our screens for years to come, thank you very much.

11. Winston Duke

Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images

Known in the realm of the internet as His “Thighness”, Winston Duke is just effortlessly sexy. He wears confidence in his infectious laugh and honey in his voice. His immaculate style that never misses doesn’t hurt either. As Jabari leader and Wakanda King M’Baku, Duke has created an unforgettable Marvel legacy, which, in turn, catapulted his career to well deserved heights. We’re just happy to see him on our screens any chance we get.

10. Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

Okay, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was only in the MCU for a hot second, but he’s so handsome we couldn’t not include him. From Anna Karenina to Bullet Train, Taylor-Johnson has fought off typecasting to build a career that reflects what he’s capable of, while also highlighting that he’s just extremely hot. We really wish they hadn’t killed off Pietro so soon.

9. Tony Leung

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

We know what you’re thinking. Tony Leung is a slightly unorthodox pick for a spot on this list’s Top 10, but watch any of his movies from the 90s and 2000s (especially Wong Kar-wai’s Chungking Express) and you will instantly get why this choice was made. To be fair, his performance in Shang-Chi easily explains it too, because talent is sexy at any age, and Leung has got a lifetime supply of it.

8. Steven Yeun

Rich Fury/Getty Images for PRADA

Steven Yeun has yet to make his Marvel debut, which will happen when Thunderbolts rolls around in the summer of 2024, but judging by the Minari actor’s previous work, we can safely state that the franchise is lucky to have him. Despite being close to 40, something about Yeun just screams perpetual boyfriend energy. He’s also been blessed with a great face, great hair, and a great smile.

7. Chris Hemsworth

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Blond, blue eyes, and sporting a golden surfer tan? Chris Hemsworth is the definition of dreamy. The MCU’s Thor, Hemsworth is easily one of the best looking actors in Hollywood, but he’s never let it get to this head. He always appears to be laid back and fun, making the Aussie star all the more attractive.

6. Daniel Kaluuya

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya is excellency. Not only is he hilarious, a little brazen, and hyper talented, he’s also captivating and confident. It’s that confidence that makes him so attractive, especially when it’s accompanied by his mischievous smile. Marvel needs to find a way to bring him back to the franchise ASAP, because going without would be a massive waste.

5. Mahershala Ali

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/Getty Images

Look at that smile! Mahershala Ali is just too handsome. He looked great as Cottonmouth in Luke Cage and he will undoubtedly look even better as the lead in the upcoming Blade movie. In whatever he does, Ali is so gracious and elegant, it’s hard to take your eyes off him when he’s on screen. Oh, and there’s also the the two-time Academy Award winning acting talent. What a man.

4. Andrew Garfield

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Ah, Andrew Garfield. The internet’s boyfriend. The ideal man. Besides being gorgeous, Garfield is also incredibly intelligent, talented and eloquent, yet he’s never pretentious. His apparent humility and generosity have made him one of the most beloved stars among all types of audiences. And this might be an unpopular opinion, but no one has ever embodied Peter Parker more perfectly – even Tom Holland thinks so.

3. Michael B. Jordan

Joe Maher/Getty Images

It’s hard to name a single flaw in Michael B. Jordan’s appearance. The Black Panther actor has always looked incredible in the past, present, and most likely will in the future, too. There’s no denying he’s insanely fit, but his face doesn’t trail far behind. Those lashes and that smile could sweep anyone off their feet.

2. Chris Evans

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Chris Evans is just about chiseled to perfection. From his boyish good looks and dorky laughter, to his sensitivity and sense of humor, Evans just keeps getting more attractive. His time in the MCU might have come to an end, but he will always be the rightful owner of “America’s ass.” We’re quite content with seeing his dashing self kill it in his recent roles, anyways.

1. Jonathan Majors

GP/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors is the moment. He is all anyone has been able talk about for the past couple of months, and his MCU takeover as Kang the Conqueror has only just begun. Majors is so good, the majority of people watching Quantumania were rooting for him to win – either that or counting the seconds for him to show up on screen again. You can’t fake that type of magnetism. Even though it took some time for Majors’ career to take off, we’re definitely living in his dynasty now.