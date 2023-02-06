How tall is Bella Ramsey? ‘The Last of Us’ star height, explained

Bella Ramsey was given the tall task of portraying one of the most beloved characters in modern gaming when she was cast to play Ellie in The Last of Us. The star of the new HBO series to set for a massive breakout, and with that comes many questions.

The 19 year-old actress portrays a 14 year-old who has been shaped by growing up in a cruel apocalypse. In some ways Ellie is deeply immature, and in others she is much more mature than she should ever have to be. Many will wonder when watching The Last of Us about Ramsey’s age off-screen, and if assistance was needed to convey her short stature.

So, how tall is Bella Ramsey exactly?

Image via HBO

Bella Ramsey’s height

Playing younger than you are is often fraught with issues, but tends to end up better than casting someone at the age of the character. Ramsey is a great example of this, with the 19 year-old portraying a character five years younger than her. While Pedro Pascal seems to absolutely tower over her, many are wondering if that is a good reflection of Ramsey’s height.

Ramsey stands at 5 foot 1½ inch tall, making her about the same height as Wednesday breakout star Jenna Ortega. Ramsey will continue to portray Ellie for the second second of The Last of Us, in which she’ll be very much the lead of the series instead of Pascal’s Joel.

The Last of Us is available to stream on HBO Max.