Report: Ezra Miller travels with gun and bullet proof vest, fears FBI and KKK

There are some new troubling accounts about The Flash star Ezra Miller, including that they like to travel with firearms and are afraid of getting shot.

A new report from Business Insider claims that it spoke to 14 people who’ve interacted with Miller. The report says the actor has “frightening emotional outbursts” in addition to wearing the vest to protect from firearms. There’s also reports that the actor was “running a cult” out of a rented airbnb for at least two months.

Miller was supposedly running a cult in Iceland, which coincides with a viral video that showed Miller purportedly attacking a woman outside of a local bar there. The people interviewed also said that Miller would search out “impressionable young women and nonbinary people” and try to “isolate them” from their families and loved ones.

In addition to the accused grooming, the report said, Miller also would try and have sexual relationships with them. Miller, who previously posted a cryptic video threatening the racist group Ku Klux Klan, has been driving around in a car in the vest and with a gun because they’re worried those organizations are after them.

Several of those interviewed said that they were “worried about the actor’s mental state and are concerned Miller has lost touch with reality,” with the insinuation that Miller may be dangerous to themselves and the people around them.

Miller’s increasingly odd and potentially dangerous behavior has already had some implications for their upcoming starring role in the DCEU tentpole movie The Flash, which is scheduled for a June 23 release next year. Miller has said, reportedly, that they are finished with playing the character, but they will (as of now) still star in the upcoming movie.

Many DCEU fans were blindsided by the cancellation of the $90 million Batgirl movie, and surprised that The Flash was moving forward unhindered. During a Q2 earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he saw the movie and that he was excited about it.

Miller has previously played the role of Barry Allen in Justice League from 2018 and the subsequent Zack Snyder cut from 2021. In addition to Miller’s snafu in Iceland, they’ve been accused of harassing a woman in Berlin and was also arrested twice in Hawaii – once for second-degree assault and another time for disorderly conduct and harassment.

“We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2,” Zaslav said. “We are very excited about them. We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better.”