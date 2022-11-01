Sydney Sweeney channels a pin-up girl in saucy post to get your motors running

Sydney Sweeney has offered her fans treat instead of trick this spooky season, with her latest Instagram post channeling a retro pin-up girl.

The breakout star of Euphoria has cemented herself in pop culture with consistently strong performances in both television and cinema, and has cultivated a massive following online. Sweeney’s latest post has leaned heavily into her good looks, with her harkening back to the days of pin-up girls for Halloween. Shared to her 14 million Instagram followers, it’s garnered quite the reaction.

Captioned simply with “vroom vroom”, Sweeney shared two photos of her scantily clad on a motorcycle in a 50s-style garage. In case you had any doubts about her incoming status as an upcoming cultural symbol.

Sweeney is branching out from just her role as Cassie in the hit HBO series, with her joining the Sony Spider-Man Universe in 2024’s Madame Web. Her role has been kept under wraps, but set photos has hinted she’ll be playing one of the many characters to take on the Spider-Woman mantle as Julia Carpenter.

The 25 year-old will continue to collaborate with Sony as she leads the long-awaited reboot of Barbarella, a character born out of the sexual revolution of the 1960s. Sweeney will also serve as executive producer for the project, though no writer or director is currently attached yet.

Fans prayers have also been answered with yet another one of her upcoming projects, with her cast in a psychological horror film directed by Michael Mohan who she collaborated with in the erotic thriller The Voyeurs.

Madame Web is currently set to release Feb. 16, 2024.